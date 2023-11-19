DeUna Holdings:  Bringing Sustainable Luxury Homes to The Hamptons

Can spec homes be beautiful, architecturally significant, luxurious, and sustainable? A visionary development company in The Hamptons, spearheaded by co-founders Hezi Mena and Stefano Braganti, says yes, they can.

Their firm, DeUna Holdings, is revolutionizing luxury housing in The Hamptons, where historically, sustainability has not been the driving ethos for most builders or their clients. Operating under the mission statement, "where luxury meets sustainability," DeUna has set its sights on transforming the future of home design and build on the tony East End. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and materials, the company offers high-end, net-zero homes without sacrificing comfort or luxury.

Mena and Braganti are committed to more than just financial returns; they aim to make a significant, measurable social impact. With a focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ideals, their work leaves a positive mark on the communities they touch. Their three Hamptons homes currently in development, with one nearing completion, promise a luxurious lifestyle with low environmental impact. And the initial collection is just the beginning for this forward-thinking company; future plans call for additional spec and custom homes in this coveted market.