Kickstart your Holiday Season with Cozy Traditions and Thoughtful Decor

This year, I found myself drawn to holiday cards with a timeless, handcrafted feel. Designs that carry a little nostalgia and a lot of heart. Minted has an incredible selection to choose from, but a few stood out to me. The Tartan Traditions card has that classic, cozy charm I love, and it’s the one I’ll be sending out this year. But it was a hard choice between my top three: the warm, heritage-inspired tartan, the playful European sweetness of the Panettone design, and the soft, wintry calm of A Peaceful Winter.