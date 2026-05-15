The Best Outdoor Furniture for Summer 2026

A

Teak is the gold standard for outdoor wood furniture. Its high natural oil content and tight grain repel water, prevent warping, and deter insects, making it one of the longest-lasting woods in the world. Left untreated it develops a silver-grey patina; oiled annually it retains its warm honey tone. HDPE wicker, woven over a powder-coated frame, is the most durable choice for woven seating, UV-stabilized from the core so color remains constant throughout the material rather than fading from the surface.

For cushions and upholstery, solution-dyed acrylic is the industry leader. Because the color pigments are mixed into the liquid polymer before the fiber is created, the color runs all the way through the thread, making it exceptionally resistant to fading even after thousands of hours of sun exposure, and resistant to mold and mildew.

For coastal settings, 316-grade marine stainless steel is worth specifying, as the addition of molybdenum drastically increases resistance to salt corrosion.