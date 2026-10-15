Miami's Luxury Condos Are Giving Residents A Second Address

The home office used to mean converting a spare bedroom, taking over part of a dining room or pushing a desk against a wall in the living room. Miami's newest luxury condo developments are proposing something different: what if the office did not have to be inside the home at all? A growing group of residential projects is placing private offices elsewhere in the building, creating a dedicated workspace that can function independently from the residence. The concept moves beyond the familiar coworking lounge or business center. These are private, lockable spaces with professional furniture, connectivity, and, in some developments, separate deeds. The result is an emerging category somewhere between a traditional home office, a private business suite, and a luxury residential amenity. For buyers accustomed to thinking about a condominium as both a home and an investment, the idea introduces another possibility: owning a residence and a dedicated place to work without sacrificing valuable square footage inside the home.