Miami's Luxury Condos Are Giving Residents A Second Address

At a Glance
The home office used to mean converting a spare bedroom, taking over part of a dining room or pushing a desk against a wall in the living room. Miami's newest luxury condo developments are proposing something different: what if the office did not have to be inside the home at all? A growing group of residential projects is placing private offices elsewhere in the building, creating a dedicated workspace that can function independently from the residence. The concept moves beyond the familiar coworking lounge or business center. These are private, lockable spaces with professional furniture, connectivity, and, in some developments, separate deeds. The result is an emerging category somewhere between a traditional home office, a private business suite, and a luxury residential amenity. For buyers accustomed to thinking about a condominium as both a home and an investment, the idea introduces another possibility: owning a residence and a dedicated place to work without sacrificing valuable square footage inside the home.
At Edge House Miami in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, the concept takes a particularly flexible form. Buyers of select two- and three-bedroom residences will have access to a collection of 100 fully furnished private offices located separately from the residences within the building. Each office is approximately 100 square feet and is designed with a lockable glass entry, professional furniture, Wi-Fi, and television pre-wiring. Through Edge House's EdgeFlex program, owners can also offer their residence and associated office separately or together, subject to the applicable terms and restrictions. The development, from Grupo T&C, is a 57-story tower designed by Kobi Karp Architecture with interiors by Adriana Hoyos Design Studio and landscape architecture by Witkin Hults & Partners. Residences are being offered from the $500,000s to approximately $1.9 million, with completion slated for 2028.
The office concept fits into Edge House's larger emphasis on flexibility. The project is designed around furnished residences, short-term rental potential, and amenities that include coworking spaces and private meeting rooms, a professionally equipped podcast room, wellness facilities, pools, and resident lounges. But the private offices occupy a different position from those shared spaces. A coworking room is available to multiple residents; a private office establishes a dedicated territory for an individual owner or business. That distinction may matter to professionals who conduct confidential meetings, operate a small company, see clients or simply want a physical separation between work and personal life. Instead of converting a bedroom into an office, a resident can close the door on work and return home when the workday ends, even though both spaces remain within the same development.
In Brickell, One Twenty Brickell Signature Residences takes the concept further by including a deeded private office suite with every residence. The project has 467 residences and 467 corresponding deeded office suites, creating a one-to-one relationship between the home and workspace. The offices are glass-enclosed, lockable, and furnished with a desk, chair, and two guest chairs, with Wi-Fi and television pre-wiring included. Owners also receive access to conference rooms and a building receptionist. The developer explicitly distinguishes the spaces from conventional coworking, positioning them as separately deeded private offices associated with the residences.
That structure changes the real-estate equation. The office is not simply an amenity that happens to be available downstairs. It is a separate deeded asset connected to the residential purchase. One Twenty Brickell's marketing describes the concept as two properties under one purchase, reflecting the idea that professional space can become part of the ownership package rather than an afterthought. For a buyer who works remotely, owns a business or needs a professional environment close to home, the arrangement could eliminate the need to rent separate office space elsewhere. It also creates another physical asset within the development, with its own entrance and professional environment, while keeping the residence itself dedicated to living.
One Twenty Brickell is not an isolated example. Twenty Sixth & 2nd Wynwood offers deeded private offices with select residences, including glass-enclosed designs with lockable entries, desks, television pre-wiring, and access to conference rooms and lounge areas. The development is an eight-story boutique project with 233 residences, although the private offices are available with select residences rather than every unit. Its concept also incorporates flexible rental possibilities for the home and office, subject to Airbnb rules, local regulations and the project's restrictions.
Downtown, Delano Residences & Hotel Miami is introducing another version of the model. The 90-story project includes deeded private office suites for residences in its Delano Residences collection, with the offices located on dedicated floors below the residential levels. According to current project materials, those offices are fully finished and can be used, leased or sold independently. The residential component includes 155 full-time homes with deeded private offices, while another collection of residences is designed around short-term-rental flexibility.
The timing of this development trend is not accidental. Work has changed the way people evaluate residential space, even as the post-pandemic office landscape has continued to evolve. A 2026 Homes.com survey reported by CoStar found that 64% of respondents work remotely at least one day per week. A dedicated home office was considered important by 74% of new-construction buyers, making it the highest-priority additional room in the study, while 49% said they wanted a second home office.
Zillow's 2025 Consumer Housing Trends Report similarly found that 51% of prospective buyers considered an extra room for a home office very or extremely important, up from 47% in 2024. The same research found that 30% considered a separate structure on the property for a home office very or extremely important, up from 26% the previous year. That second finding is particularly interesting in the context of Miami's condo developments. While a separate structure is not the same thing as a deeded office in a residential tower, the data points toward a broader desire for physical separation between living and working.
The appeal of a private office outside the residence goes beyond having somewhere to put a computer. For people working remotely, running companies, or managing client relationships, physical separation can create a clearer boundary between professional and personal life. A 100-square-foot office may also be more efficient than dedicating an entire bedroom, den, or portion of a living area to work. The home can remain configured around living, entertaining, and relaxation, while the office performs a specific professional function.
There is also a privacy component. Shared coworking spaces are useful for informal work, but they do not necessarily provide the controlled environment required for confidential calls, financial discussions, legal consultations or client meetings. A lockable private suite changes that equation. Access to conference rooms and reception services can further transform the workspace from a simple desk into something resembling a small professional office. In luxury residential development, where square footage comes at a premium, moving the office outside the residence also allows developers to address the demand for workspace without making every apartment larger.
Miami's development market provides a natural laboratory for this idea because many new projects already emphasize flexibility. Furnished residences, short-term rental programs, hospitality services, wellness amenities, and investor-oriented ownership structures have become recurring elements of the city's luxury condominium landscape. Private offices fit into that environment because they extend the same philosophy of flexibility into the professional side of ownership.
The concept also makes particular sense in a city with a large population of entrepreneurs, investors, international buyers, and professionals whose work does not necessarily fit into a traditional nine-to-five office structure. A buyer might live in Miami part of the year, operate a company from the city, host clients while there, and rent the residence when traveling. A separate office could provide continuity for the business while allowing the residence to remain private or participate in a rental program. At projects such as Edge House and Twenty Sixth & 2nd, the office is therefore part of a larger strategy around flexible use rather than simply a response to remote work.
There is a subtle but important shift taking place in these projects. Developers are no longer asking only how much residential space a buyer needs. They are asking what else that buyer needs to make a luxury home function as part of a modern professional life. The answer increasingly appears to include a dedicated workplace, but not necessarily one located inside the apartment.
Edge House Miami's 100 private offices, One Twenty Brickell's one-to-one pairing of residences and deeded offices, Twenty Sixth & 2nd's select office suites and Delano's dedicated office floors all approach the idea differently. Together, they demonstrate that private workspace is becoming something developers are willing to build into the architecture and ownership structure of luxury residential projects.
The home office may therefore be entering its next phase. Instead of asking whether a condominium has room for a desk, buyers may eventually ask whether the building offers something more valuable: a separate place to work, meet and conduct business that is close enough to home to be convenient but independent enough to feel like a real office. In Miami's newest luxury developments, the answer is increasingly yes. The next generation of condo living may come with two doors, two purposes and, in some cases, two addresses.
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