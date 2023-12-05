How Luxury Works In Different Types Of Products

In a world where even caviar now has more budget versions available, for luxury food, you have to look at more and more niche items in order to find real top-end ingredients. As a rule of thumb, the less available an item is, the more luxurious it is, as long as there's also quality behind it of course. This can be down to small batch sizes, the length of time it takes to produce, or may simply be limited in number by the producer.