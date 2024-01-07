Tips on Sustaining a Fit and Healthy Lifestyle as You Age

The French lawyer Anthelme Brillat-Savarin was on to something when he wrote what’s translated as “Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are.” This concept is found in the adage “You are what you eat.” The emphasis here is on ‘what’ is being consumed. Add to that, ‘why’ and ‘how’ the food is being consumed, as well as the frequency and quantity of food consumed and you will arrive at mindful eating. This term should be a mantra for people who want to age healthily and gracefully.

Mindful eating incorporates all the significant concepts around healthy eating: paying attention to hunger cues, being cautious about non-hunger eating triggers, slow enjoyment of the food, consuming nutritious food to meet the needs of the body, and noticing the effects of the food on your body. Practice mindful eating over the long term and you’ll be keeping most health problems at bay.