3 AI Solutions for a Happier Valentine’s Day Holiday

Hapi “Active Listening” App ( www.Hapi.com )

Hapi is an app-based platform pioneering the extension of mental health care by offering “Active Listening as a Service” (ALaaS) and emotionally intelligent AI. It’s a solution designed to combat the loneliness epidemic, providing emotional support to people without judgement or shame. Anonymous, audio-only and on-demand 24/7, Hapi boasts a network of over 20,000 Certified Listeners. Using Hapi is one click away and as easy as a phone call. Members see the profile, ratings and reviews of all Listeners. They can call available Listeners right away or schedule time for later. The company aims to alleviate the ever-growing unmet need for mental health care and loneliness, the world’s largest epidemic. The company’s mission is to combat the loneliness epidemic by fostering a safe and inclusive environment that promotes connection and a sense of belonging. It’s founded on the philosophy that enhanced listening skills improve the quality of human life and offer transformative insights for businesses. Dedicated to change, Hapi aims to redefine personal wellness and extend the continuum of care through active listening, setting the stage for improved health outcomes.

