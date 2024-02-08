Romantic Rendezvous in Dallas: Ultimate Valentine's Day 2024 Guide to Love & Adventure
Robert Tsai

Romantic Rendezvous in Dallas: Ultimate Valentine's Day 2024 Guide to Love & Adventure

Embrace the spirit of love in Dallas this Valentine's Day with our exclusive guide to the city's most romantic escapades. Whether it's a candlelit dinner under the stars, a jazz night that echoes the rhythms of love, or a gourmet experience that tantalizes your taste buds, we've curated the ultimate list of date night destinations. From the enchanting Princi Italia to the vibrant tunes at Revelers Hall, discover how to celebrate love in style. Dive into our handpicked selections and make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with experiences designed to ignite passion and create lasting memories in the heart of Texas.

1. Dinner: Princi Italia: Enjoy romance with your amore

Robert Tsai

Bring your sweetheart to Princi Italia to enjoy a divine dinner. You’ll enjoy romantic epicurean favorites such as our savory appetizer, scallop & saffron risotto, or the timeless Princi Italia signature, the Tortellini Fonduta with black truffle butter as a starter or for entrees enjoy the rosemary roasted beef tenderloin, pan-roasted Chilean sea bass, parmesan halibut piccata, and the classic porcini and Chianti braised short rib. Chocolate Marquise mousse cake, warm apple crostata, and tiramisu round out the dessert choices. 

Branzino
Branzino Robert Tsai
Filet Mignon
Scallop Risotto
Veal Chop

Let Princi Italia's impeccable service and relaxed atmosphere give you and yours an opportunity to remember the past, dream about the future and take the time to appreciate one another's company.

NY Cheesecake
NY CheesecakeRobert Tsai
Tiramisu
TiramisuRobert Tsai
Tortellini
TortelliniRobert Tsai

Prices vary. Reservations required. Click here.

Details

When?

Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14 

Where?

Preston Royal Village

5959 Royal Lane Suite 707

Dallas, TX  75230

214.739.5959

Now Taking Reservations through Resy

West Plano Village 

3300 Dallas Parkway Suite 120

Plano, TX 75093

972.378.9463

2. Experience: Jazz Legend Shelley Carol at Revelers Hall

Revelers Hall is home for music lovers, and on Valentine’s Day, they’re bringing a special guest to the stage: Shelley Carol. Carol first gained recognition when he played with the iconic Duke Ellington Orchestra and toured with music/songwriter Sheryl Crowe.

Take 20% off bottles of sparkling wine while savoring chocolate lava cake for dessert.

Shelley Carol

Tickets $6. Reservations not required but arrive early. Time released closer to date.

Details

When?

February 14, Valentine’s Day

Where?

412 N. Bishop Ave

Dallas, Texas 75208

3. Dining Experience: Oddfellows for your favorite fellow

One can never go wrong when selecting a three-course meal for a special occasion, and Oddfellows is offering such an experience. 

At $50 per person, enjoy an appetizier and special dessert with the option of two entree options. For an additional $35, add a bottle of their finest bubbles, red, or white wines.

Elliot Muñoz

Reservations are encouraged. Click here.

Details

When?

Valentine’s Day option is available Feb. 9-17

Where?

316 W 7th Street, Dallas, Texas 75208

T: (214) 944.5958

4. Dinner: Charm your Valentine at Cru: Wine, Dine & Be Mine

CRU Food & Wine Bar Chefs have crafted a menu to help you reminisce about special moments in your love story.  Take a walk down memory lane as you dine on lobster bisque, jump lump crab cakes, vegetable potsticker, and black truffle ravioli, among others. 

The Wine, Dine & Be Mine experience is $70, and an option for Chef’s Valentine’s menu will be offered on Friday (9th) and Saturday (10th).

Reservations are strongly encouraged to limited seating and availability. Call number below.

Robert Tsai

Details

When?

Wednesday, February 14, Valentine’s Day

Where?

West Village - Dallas

3699 McKinney Ave #107

(214) 526-9463

Shops at Legacy - Plano

7201 Bishop Rd

(972) 312-9463

Watters Creek - Allen

842 Market St

(972) 908-2532

Shops at Clearfork - Ft Worth

5188 Marathon Ave

(817) 737-9463

Contact?

Please call the appropriate location

5. Dining: Truluck’s

Truluck’s was designed to offer experiences, and Valentine’s is no different. Not only will they be providing their regular menu but will be producing an exquisite Valentine’s option. Can’t make it on the big day? Truluck’s has special menus available on Saturday, Feb. 10th — Thursday, Feb. 15th. Menu includes filet mignon and prime king crab. To keep the romance going the entire month of February, a chocolate cherry cheesecake and a custom TRU love cocktail will remain on the menu.

Truluck’s

Reservations can be made by clicking here or calling.

Details

When?

Feb. 10th — Thursday, Feb. 15th

Where?

Dallas

2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

(214) 220.2401

Plano

7161 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX. 75024

(972) 591.2500

Southlake

1420 Plaza Plaza, Southlake, TX 76092

(817) 912.0500

Romantic Rendezvous in Dallas: Ultimate Valentine's Day 2024 Guide to Love & Adventure
Valentine’s Date Night: 10 Most Romantic Restaurants in Miami
Drinks
Food

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com