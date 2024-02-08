Romantic Rendezvous in Dallas: Ultimate Valentine's Day 2024 Guide to Love & Adventure
Embrace the spirit of love in Dallas this Valentine's Day with our exclusive guide to the city's most romantic escapades. Whether it's a candlelit dinner under the stars, a jazz night that echoes the rhythms of love, or a gourmet experience that tantalizes your taste buds, we've curated the ultimate list of date night destinations. From the enchanting Princi Italia to the vibrant tunes at Revelers Hall, discover how to celebrate love in style. Dive into our handpicked selections and make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with experiences designed to ignite passion and create lasting memories in the heart of Texas.
1. Dinner: Princi Italia: Enjoy romance with your amore
Bring your sweetheart to Princi Italia to enjoy a divine dinner. You’ll enjoy romantic epicurean favorites such as our savory appetizer, scallop & saffron risotto, or the timeless Princi Italia signature, the Tortellini Fonduta with black truffle butter as a starter or for entrees enjoy the rosemary roasted beef tenderloin, pan-roasted Chilean sea bass, parmesan halibut piccata, and the classic porcini and Chianti braised short rib. Chocolate Marquise mousse cake, warm apple crostata, and tiramisu round out the dessert choices.
Let Princi Italia's impeccable service and relaxed atmosphere give you and yours an opportunity to remember the past, dream about the future and take the time to appreciate one another's company.
Details
When?
Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14
Where?
Preston Royal Village
5959 Royal Lane Suite 707
Dallas, TX 75230
214.739.5959
Now Taking Reservations through Resy
West Plano Village
3300 Dallas Parkway Suite 120
Plano, TX 75093
972.378.9463
2. Experience: Jazz Legend Shelley Carol at Revelers Hall
Revelers Hall is home for music lovers, and on Valentine’s Day, they’re bringing a special guest to the stage: Shelley Carol. Carol first gained recognition when he played with the iconic Duke Ellington Orchestra and toured with music/songwriter Sheryl Crowe.
Take 20% off bottles of sparkling wine while savoring chocolate lava cake for dessert.
Tickets $6. Reservations not required but arrive early. Time released closer to date.
Details
When?
February 14, Valentine’s Day
Where?
412 N. Bishop Ave
Dallas, Texas 75208
3. Dining Experience: Oddfellows for your favorite fellow
One can never go wrong when selecting a three-course meal for a special occasion, and Oddfellows is offering such an experience.
At $50 per person, enjoy an appetizier and special dessert with the option of two entree options. For an additional $35, add a bottle of their finest bubbles, red, or white wines.
Details
When?
Valentine’s Day option is available Feb. 9-17
Where?
316 W 7th Street, Dallas, Texas 75208
T: (214) 944.5958
4. Dinner: Charm your Valentine at Cru: Wine, Dine & Be Mine
CRU Food & Wine Bar Chefs have crafted a menu to help you reminisce about special moments in your love story. Take a walk down memory lane as you dine on lobster bisque, jump lump crab cakes, vegetable potsticker, and black truffle ravioli, among others.
The Wine, Dine & Be Mine experience is $70, and an option for Chef’s Valentine’s menu will be offered on Friday (9th) and Saturday (10th).
Reservations are strongly encouraged to limited seating and availability. Call number below.
Details
When?
Wednesday, February 14, Valentine’s Day
Where?
West Village - Dallas
3699 McKinney Ave #107
(214) 526-9463
Shops at Legacy - Plano
7201 Bishop Rd
(972) 312-9463
Watters Creek - Allen
842 Market St
(972) 908-2532
Shops at Clearfork - Ft Worth
5188 Marathon Ave
(817) 737-9463
Contact?
Please call the appropriate location
5. Dining: Truluck’s
Truluck’s was designed to offer experiences, and Valentine’s is no different. Not only will they be providing their regular menu but will be producing an exquisite Valentine’s option. Can’t make it on the big day? Truluck’s has special menus available on Saturday, Feb. 10th — Thursday, Feb. 15th. Menu includes filet mignon and prime king crab. To keep the romance going the entire month of February, a chocolate cherry cheesecake and a custom TRU love cocktail will remain on the menu.
Reservations can be made by clicking here or calling.
Details
When?
Feb. 10th — Thursday, Feb. 15th
Where?
Dallas
2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
(214) 220.2401
Plano
7161 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX. 75024
(972) 591.2500
Southlake
1420 Plaza Plaza, Southlake, TX 76092
(817) 912.0500