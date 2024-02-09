Moving Interstate: How to Safeguard Luxury Items in Transit

Moving houses with expensive luxury items to worry about is already stressful enough. Moving houses with expensive luxury items interstate is just plain head-ache inducing.

With large distances to transport your treasured belongings over, damage risk becomes an issue - especially for the ones that aren’t so cheap to replace.

That’s why we’ve put together a guide to successfully safeguarding your luxury items across state borders so that your most precious possessions stay intact and tears are minimised.