The 62-meter Sealion, crafted by Viareggio Super Yachts, is set to capture attention at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Renowned for its seamless blend of exceptional Italian craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, Sealion has recently undergone extensive upgrades, reaffirming its place as one of the most sought-after superyachts on the water.
At an event celebrated for showcasing the finest vessels in the yachting world, Sealion stands out not just for her size and sleek lines but for her elegant balance of sophistication and functionality. Her exterior design is an exercise in understated refinement, merging timeless aesthetics with advanced engineering for optimal performance. However, it’s her meticulously designed interior and world-class amenities that truly set her apart, appealing to guests who appreciate both luxury and unparalleled comfort at sea.
Stepping aboard Sealion immediately evokes a sense of tranquility. The master suite, located on the upper deck, offers panoramic sea views through expansive windows that flood the space with natural light. The design artfully balances opulence and warmth, featuring rich woods, plush fabrics, and modern finishes that create an atmosphere both inviting and elegant. This focus on comfort is echoed throughout the yacht, where each space serves as a serene retreat during the voyage.
The sun deck is equally impressive, designed for both relaxation and entertaining. Featuring a large Jacuzzi, this area is ideal for unwinding while soaking in the surrounding vistas. Whether lounging with friends or hosting intimate gatherings, the deck is perfectly suited to enhancing the onboard experience, offering seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Sealion exemplifies the fusion of craftsmanship and innovation, appealing to the most sophisticated tastes.
One notable guest expected aboard Sealion, which charters at $500,000 per week, is Matthew Fitzthomas Rogers—a British polo-playing tech entrepreneur whose innovative contributions to the luxury sector have garnered significant attention. As the former head of UX at SnapCare, a U.S.-based startup, Matthew played an integral role in driving the company to a $1.8 billion valuation in just four years. His expertise spans across prominent projects, such as the digital transformation of Al Arabiya’s platform in collaboration with IBM in Dubai, and involvement in high-profile initiatives like Neom and Amaala. His own firm, Preux.co.uk, provides bespoke digital solutions to elite clients, including Rolls Royce and Caspian Caviar. Recently, Matthew co-founded Wakura AI, a groundbreaking healthcare recruitment platform leveraging AI to streamline hiring processes, further solidifying his reputation for driving transformative technology in diverse sectors.
When asked about Sealion Super Yacht, Matthew remarked:
Sealion is a remarkable example of what happens when craftsmanship and artistry converge. She commands an unmistakable presence on the water. Candy & Candy have created something truly captivating with the interior design—balancing intimacy with grandeur.I’m particularly impressed by the recent upgrades, which have brought Sealion to a level on par with the most advanced yachts on the market. Sealion is an extraordinary experience, embodying the perfect balance of classic sophistication and modern innovation, with an artisanal touch that elevates her aesthetics to an almost Elysian realm.
Matthew Fitzthomas Rogers
Sealion’s versatility extends beyond her striking aesthetics. Her thoughtfully designed communal areas are another highlight, particularly the main salon, which combines open-plan living with refined sophistication. Neutral tones and modern décor give the space an airy, yet luxurious feel, making it ideal for social events or quieter moments of relaxation. Dining aboard Sealion is equally impressive, whether guests choose an indoor setting or prefer alfresco meals on the aft deck with the Mediterranean as a breathtaking backdrop.
The recent refit has only enhanced Sealion’s appeal, bringing her in line with the highest standards of modern luxury. The addition of a glass elevator connecting the lower and bridge decks ensures seamless navigation across the yacht, while a fully equipped wellness center offers guests the opportunity to stay active while enjoying the stunning ocean views. These thoughtful upgrades ensure Sealion remains a premier choice for charter guests seeking relaxation paired with cutting-edge conveniences.
Sealion’s engineering is as impressive as her design. Featuring a double steel hull, she provides unrivaled stability and smooth sailing, even in less-than-ideal conditions. Her upgraded navigation systems and state-of-the-art propulsion technology further enhance the cruising experience, ensuring that every journey is comfortable and efficient. In addition, Sealion’s discreet, yet advanced entertainment systems offer guests the option to enjoy music or films without interrupting the yacht’s tranquil atmosphere.
At the Monaco Yacht Show, Sealion is sure to draw in those who appreciate not only craftsmanship but also innovation. She offers a well-rounded experience, equally suited for hosting intimate gatherings, family vacations, or formal events. With her elegant design, modern upgrades, and unwavering focus on guest comfort, Sealion continues to stand as one of the most desirable yachts for those seeking the very best in luxury yachting.
For those fortunate enough to experience Sealion, the journey becomes as significant as the destination itself. Whether exploring the Amalfi Coast or anchoring off the French Riviera, she provides an environment of unrivaled privacy and indulgence, allowing guests to enjoy the sea in unparalleled style and comfort.
As she takes her place at the Monaco Yacht Show, Sealion will undoubtedly be a standout among even the most impressive superyachts on display. She exemplifies thoughtful design and sophisticated luxury, promising to meet the high expectations of today’s discerning yachting clientele. For charter guests, Sealion offers not just a yacht, but an unforgettable experience that harmoniously blends elegance, performance, and comfort.
