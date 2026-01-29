A New Format for Meolle Fragrances’ Best-Loved Notes: Signature Scents, Now as Reed Diffusers

Choosing a scent is less about categories and more about how you want a space to feel. Some fragrances work best as a constant background: soft, comforting, and grounding. Others bring a sense of freshness, lightness, or subtle energy. What matters is not intensity, but coherence. A reed diffuser should blend into your daily rhythm, not interrupt it. That’s why these six scents were designed to evolve gently over time, staying familiar and pleasant, even after weeks of use.