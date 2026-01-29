A New Format for Meolle Fragrances’ Best-Loved Notes: Signature Scents, Now as Reed Diffusers
If you’ve ever walked into a room and felt that instant “okay, I can breathe” shift, you know what we mean. It’s not about strong perfume or dramatic trails. It’s about a fragrance that sits beautifully in the background and makes your space feel more like yours: the kind of constant, comforting presence you don’t get tired of.
Meolle Fragrances is expanding its signature universe through its Meolle Premium collection. The six fragrances crafted for Market Aroma’s Bloomi and Vibe aroma diffusers are now available as reed diffusers. Same scents, just a new way to keep them in your space.
A signature scent, made effortless
Reed diffusers are one of those small home details that instantly make a space feel more put-together: quietly elegant, easy to style, and simple to place anywhere. You place the bottle where you want the atmosphere to settle in, and the fragrance becomes part of the room: soft, consistent, and never intrusive.
This format is designed for everyday spaces: bathrooms, shelves, desks, bedside tables. It’s for the corners where you still want a beautiful scent presence, without turning it into a “thing” you have to think about. It’s the same Meolle signature, made easy to live with across the rooms you use most.
And you still have control, just in a more intuitive way. Use fewer reeds for a subtler presence, add more when the room is larger or airier, and flip them occasionally to refresh the scent. It comes back clearer and brighter, never overpowering.
One scent, multiple spaces
Your home doesn’t need fragrance in one single “main character” way. Sometimes you want a gentle signature right where you enter; other times you want your bedroom to feel like a calm reset button; or your office needs a scent that keeps the mood clean and steady.
Meolle Premium reed diffusers come in two sizes, so you can match the format to the space, not the other way around.
50 ml — for small areas that still deserve a vibe
The 50 ml size is made for the places you pass through, but still want to feel put together: entryways, compact bathrooms, dressing areas, smaller rooms. Think of it as the finishing touch: subtle, controlled, and easy to integrate anywhere.
120 ml — for the rooms where life actually happens
The 120 ml option is designed for a longer-lasting presence in bigger spaces: living rooms, open-plan areas, spacious bedrooms, offices: anywhere you want the scent to stay consistent throughout the day.
If 50 ml is the quiet detail, 120 ml is the signature.
Six signature scents, now in reed diffuser form
This launch brings back six familiar favorites, first introduced through Market Aroma’s Bloomi and Vibe, in a new reed diffuser format:
Golden Hazelnut & Vanilla
Acai Bowl
Juicy Melon
Piña Colada
Moonlight Jasmine
Tropical Twist
Different personalities, same philosophy: these are scents designed to be lived with. Refined, balanced, and pleasant over time.
From cozy gourmand notes to bright fruity blends and softer florals, each fragrance keeps that Meolle signature: present, but never heavy.
Choosing a scent is less about categories and more about how you want a space to feel. Some fragrances work best as a constant background: soft, comforting, and grounding. Others bring a sense of freshness, lightness, or subtle energy. What matters is not intensity, but coherence. A reed diffuser should blend into your daily rhythm, not interrupt it. That’s why these six scents were designed to evolve gently over time, staying familiar and pleasant, even after weeks of use.
Sets you’ll actually use (and genuinely want to gift)
If you’re the kind of person who likes a consistent vibe throughout the house, or you’re building a signature scent room by room, the sets make it easy.
2 × 50 ml: ideal for smaller zones (like bathroom + wardrobe, entryway + bedroom), or if you want the same scent to show up in more than one place.
2 × 120 ml: perfect if you want one signature across two main rooms, without breaks in the atmosphere.
And gifting-wise? This is the kind of present that doesn’t end up on a shelf as a “nice gesture.” It becomes part of someone’s daily routine, something they actually live with.
The formula, the bottle, the whole aesthetic
Meolle Premium reed diffusers are made for an even, comfortable presence. A fragrance that stays in the air beautifully, without turning overwhelming. The compositions use carefully selected EU-sourced ingredients and are IFRA-compliant, designed to feel wearable in a home, day after day.
Then there’s the design: the hexagonal bottle is clean, elegant, and genuinely décor-friendly. Minimal, modern, classic, cozy, this is a piece you can leave out on a coffee table, shelf, or desk without feeling like you need to “hide the diffuser.”
Because yes, the vibe is olfactory, but it’s visual too.
Where to find them
The new Meolle Premium reed diffusers are available now on meolle.com in 50 ml and 120 ml formats, plus sets if you want the same scent in more than one room.
