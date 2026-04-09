The Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts for 2026

For the new mother, there is perhaps no greater luxury than a bag that can hold everything while still looking elegant. The Delray Tote from Piper & Skye is spacious enough for diapers, bottles, an extra sweater, and all the small necessities that seem to accumulate over the course of a day, yet it never feels purely practical. Crafted from responsibly sourced exotic leather and available in shades from Cognac to Verdant Green, it is the kind of tote that looks just as at home beside a stroller as it does on the seat of a first-class flight.