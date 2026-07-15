Paulina Porizkova, the 61-year-old supermodel and author, has publicly credited Nofar Method's Pilates classes with keeping her strong ahead of her upcoming wedding in Italy.
According to Porizkova's own social media posts, she discovered Nofar Method in her mid-forties, after competing on Dancing With the Stars, and continued the practice through a bilateral hip replacement.
Nofar Method, founded by Nofar Hagag, runs studios in New York's Flatiron and Tribeca neighborhoods and in Miami Beach.
Newsweek named Nofar Method one of its Best Boutique Fitness Brands for 2026, with winners announced in April.
Paulina Porizkova has spent the past several months publicly crediting one workout with keeping her strong: Nofar Method's signature Pilates class, which she has called out repeatedly on Instagram as her wedding in Italy approaches.
According to Porizkova's own posts, she discovered Nofar Method in her mid-forties, after competing on Dancing With the Stars, and has continued the practice even after a bilateral hip replacement. She has described Nofar's Pilates as giving her "pretty good abs," easing her backaches, and improving her posture, and has called founder Nofar Hagag her "longtime teacher and friend" in posts about aging and her body.
Nofar Method's signature 50-minute class splits time between the Reformer and the Cadillac, equipment more commonly reserved for private sessions, in a format the brand markets as results-driven. The studio runs locations in New York's Flatiron and Tribeca neighborhoods and in Miami Beach, and counts Karlie Kloss and Brooke Shields among its other known clients. Newsweek named Nofar Method one of its Best Boutique Fitness Brands for 2026, with the reader's-choice winners announced in April.
A 61-year-old public figure crediting a specific studio, by name, repeatedly, and specifically through a major joint replacement, is a more concrete endorsement than most celebrity wellness mentions, and it gives Nofar Method a harder-to-manufacture kind of proof point as it builds out beyond its original New York base.
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