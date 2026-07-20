InterContinental Miami's Summer Lineup Pairs Art, Wellness, and World Cup Watch Parties

InterContinental Miami is running month-long summer programming through August, spanning art, wellness, and World Cup-themed activations.
Noche de Arte, a weekly art residency featuring Miami-based artist Emily Peters, runs every Monday in July from 6 to 8 p.m.
Passport to the Cup, run with Crewfare and the Miami FIFA 26 Host Committee, includes country-themed poolside cabanas and watch parties at Toro Toro, steps from the Fan Fest Headquarters at Bayfront Park.
Miami Spa Months, July 1 through August 31, brings discounted treatments to mySpa, rated #1 on TripAdvisor, alongside Paws Patio on July 15 and Full Moon Yoga on July 30.
InterContinental Miami has built its summer around three tracks running at once: art, wellness, and the World Cup, all inside a single Downtown Miami address just steps from the tournament's Fan Fest Headquarters.
In partnership with Crewfare and the Miami FIFA 26 Host Committee, the hotel runs Passport to the Cup programming through the tournament's final stretch. Guests can watch matches at Toro Toro, the hotel's Pan-Latin steakhouse, book country-themed poolside cabanas inspired by teams including the USA, Argentina, Colombia, Portugal, Uruguay, and Scotland, and take part in rooftop "Shoot Your Shot" soccer challenges on SkyLawn.
Every Monday in July from 6 to 8 p.m., Noche de Arte continues its residency with Emily Peters, a Wisconsin-born, Miami-based artist working in fiber, metal, and sound, who builds pieces from discarded materials using non-toxic methods. Her work is available for purchase throughout the residency.
Miami Spa Months runs July 1 through August 31, bringing discounted treatments to mySpa, the hotel's spa on the Plaza level, rated #1 on TripAdvisor. Treatments range from a 25-minute Swedish massage at $109 to a 75-minute Elemis Superfood Facial at $199. The hotel also hosts a special Paws Patio pet event on July 15 with guest host NYCYorkieGirl, and Full Moon Yoga and Sound Healing on July 30, led by Papa Guru Nicolay Del Salto on SkyLawn.
Running art, wellness, and sports programming simultaneously under one hotel roof gives InterContinental Miami a reason to stay relevant to three different kinds of travelers at once during a summer when the city's attention is unusually split between the World Cup and its usual seasonal offerings.
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