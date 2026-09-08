Hunt Slonem Brings Rabbits, Butterflies and Diamond Dust to Tribeca

Hunt Slonem's rabbits, butterflies, birds and saturated color have taken over One Art Space in Tribeca. Through the Looking Glass, on view at 23 Warren Street from Friday, August 21 through Monday, September 28, 2026, is the American neo-expressionist's first New York City exhibition in five years, and it gathers works that capture the repetition, movement and fascination with nature that have become his signatures. An opening reception follows in early September.