Rishtedar Brings the Spirit of India to Wynwood

Rishtedar, the Indian restaurant at 232 NW 24th Street in Wynwood, earns Four Resident Stars for excellent service, precisely paced cooking and a dining room that carries one story from the welcome to the last course. Wynwood has no shortage of restaurants competing for attention, but from the moment I walked in, Rishtedar was offering something more complete: jewel-toned lanterns, hand-painted details and amber lighting, hospitality that felt personal, and Indian cooking that arrived exactly as it should.