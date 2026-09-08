Rishtedar Brings the Spirit of India to Wynwood

At a Glance
Rishtedar, the Indian restaurant at 232 NW 24th Street in Wynwood, earns Four Resident Stars for excellent service, precisely paced cooking and a dining room that carries one story from the welcome to the last course. Wynwood has no shortage of restaurants competing for attention, but from the moment I walked in, Rishtedar was offering something more complete: jewel-toned lanterns, hand-painted details and amber lighting, hospitality that felt personal, and Indian cooking that arrived exactly as it should.
The restaurant began in Santiago, Chile, where founder Vikram Thadani, born in Chile to Indian parents, built it around the idea of connection. The name translates to family or relative in Hindi, and that philosophy runs through the whole evening, from the way guests are greeted to the way the meal ends.
The evening began with the women in our party being offered a bindi, the decorative dot traditionally worn on the forehead. It was a thoughtful introduction to a restaurant that wants guests to take in more than the food. Rishtedar shares pieces of the country's culture, traditions and hospitality in a way that feels celebratory rather than staged.
The dining room carries the same spirit. Saturated colors, jewel-toned lanterns, hand-painted details and amber lighting make the space theatrical without feeling artificial. It is lively enough for a table of friends and comfortable enough for a romantic dinner or a family celebration.
Service was excellent throughout the meal. The staff was attentive and knowledgeable without hovering, and the pacing stood out most of all. Every course arrived at the right moment, with no long gaps between dishes and no sense that the kitchen was hurrying our table.
Everything we ordered arrived perfectly cooked. Indian cooking is known for bold spice and deeply developed sauces, but the ingredients underneath still matter, and here I could taste the quality, especially in the chicken. It was tender, flavorful and clearly well sourced.
The restaurant calls its sauces gravies, and they were the highlight of the dinner. Each had its own depth, texture and balance. Rather than reading as variations on one base, the gravies showed distinct combinations of spice, richness, heat and acidity. They supported the proteins instead of overpowering them, and they made the naan nearly impossible to stop eating.
The menu runs across regional Indian cooking: paneer tikka, butter chicken, lamb rogan josh, dal makhani and dishes from the tandoor. Seafood such as lobster masala and tandoori scallops ties the kitchen to its coastal Miami address.
What impressed me most was how naturally the evening held together. Design, hospitality, service and cooking did not feel like separate attractions competing for attention. Each supported the restaurant's larger story.
Rishtedar also presents cultural programming that can include Bollywood performances, Mehndi evenings with henna artists and other themed nights. Next door, Rishtedar 305 extends the concept into nightlife with cocktails, music and programming of its own, so the evening can continue after dinner.
Our meal closed with a traditional hand-washing ritual, an unexpected and gracious final touch that brought the experience full circle and underlined the restaurant's emphasis on hospitality and tradition.
Miami has many visually ambitious restaurants, and not all of them deliver an experience equal to their design. Rishtedar does. I left feeling we had enjoyed something generous and distinctive, and I would confidently recommend it for a date night, a celebration or a group dinner.
Order several dishes for the table, work through the different gravies, and leave enough time for Rishtedar 305 after dinner. Rishtedar, 232 NW 24th Street, Miami, Florida. rishtedar.com.
RRRR. Four Resident Stars: Highly Recommended.
RESIDENT was hosted by Rishtedar for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer's own.
For more information, visit rishtedar.com.
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