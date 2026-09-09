Casa Sensei Brings a World of Flavor to the Las Olas Waterfront

Staying power in a restaurant district this visible requires more than a strong setting. Lara credits a willingness to evolve without abandoning what guests already recognize. “Consistency and innovation have both been essential, whether that's a family recipe or completely new ideas. We continue evolving without losing the flavor and hospitality we're best known for.” She points to 2026 recognition as evidence of that connection, saying Casa Sensei was voted Best Asian Restaurant by Fort Lauderdale Magazine for the sixth time and received OpenTable's 2026 Diners' Choice Award. “We are extremely proud of these honors and grateful to the guests and community who continue to support us. We also have memorable touches. The waterfront, cocktails, food presentation and complimentary cotton candy finale all contribute to the experience. We want guests to remember not only what they ate, but how they felt while they were here.”