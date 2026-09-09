Casa Sensei Brings a World of Flavor to the Las Olas Waterfront

At a Glance
On Las Olas Boulevard, dinner can be the reason for the trip. Casa Sensei sits along Fort Lauderdale's waterfront, where its Pan Asian and Latin kitchen meets a full sushi bar, a substantial beverage program and the option to take the meal onto the water through Riverfront Gondola Tours. Spend the afternoon exploring Las Olas, settle beside the water for dinner, or make the evening more private with a gondola outing and a Casa Sensei meal. The menu moves across Asian and Latin traditions, but the kitchen's point of view is less about novelty than whether the flavors make sense together.
Founder and Co-Owner Patricia Lara describes the restaurant's defining qualities this way: “First is our unique combination of Pan Asian and Latin flavors. Second is our waterfront location on Las Olas Boulevard, including the opportunity to enjoy Casa Sensei through Riverfront Gondola Tours. Third is the variety we offer, including sushi, Pan Asian and Latin dishes, weekend brunch and handcrafted cocktails, sake, Japanese whiskies, an incredible selection of beers and high-end spirits.”
“Asian and Latin cuisines share many natural connections, including spice, acidity, fresh herbs, marinades, seafood, rice and bold sauces,” Lara says. “Some of our inspiration also comes from family recipes and traditions. Our goal is never to combine flavors simply to be different. Everything has to work together naturally.” The finished dish, in her view, has to taste like Casa Sensei rather than like an experiment.
The restaurant's development process reflects that restraint. “Flavor always comes first. We look for balance between acidity, richness, sweetness, spice, freshness and texture. We love exploring new dishes, but we do not rush them onto the menu. Some can take up to six months to perfect. If the flavors do not complement one another and improve the overall dish, it does not belong on the menu.”
The newer dishes make that philosophy easy to taste. Casa Calamari takes a familiar appetizer and gives it two contrasting sauces, marinara and bang bang. Tandoori Chicken Tikka pairs deeply seasoned chicken with bell peppers and onions, jasmine rice and a cooling yogurt cucumber sauce. Lara sees the dishes as part of a larger menu language. “Each shows a different side of our menu. The Charred Octopus combines charred seafood with fresh tropical flavors from papaya mango salad and basil vinaigrette. The Chicken Lettuce Wraps combine savory chicken and mushrooms with the freshness and crunch of jicama and Bibb lettuce. Casa Calamari takes a familiar favorite and gives guests contrasting marinara and bang bang sauces. Together, they show the variety and personality of Casa Sensei.”
That same idea carries into the heartier plates. “Pad Kee Mao combines flat rice noodles, vegetables, mushrooms, basil, scallions and onions for a comforting dish with layers of flavor and texture. Tandoori Chicken Tikka uses deeply seasoned chicken with a cooling yogurt cucumber sauce. Although they come from different traditions, both represent our focus on balance, flavor and approachable Asian cuisine,” Lara explains. The Miso Marinated Sea Bass takes a more restrained route. “The richness of sea bass works beautifully with the savory and slightly sweet character of miso. The vegetables add freshness and texture while allowing the fish to remain the centerpiece. It represents our philosophy of using supporting flavors to enhance a great ingredient rather than overwhelm it.”
Ask Lara to choose a favorite and the breadth of the menu becomes apparent again. “That is such a hard question because our menu covers so many different cuisines, and I have favorites from each. I would have to include the Korean Steak Chimichurri for its incredible combination of Korean marinated steak and Argentinian chimichurri. The Charred Octopus is another favorite, especially with the fresh papaya mango salad and basil vinaigrette. I am also a big fan of our Butter Chicken, and when it comes to our sushi bar, the Truffle Butter Crunch Roll is my go-to. I think those choices really show why it is so difficult for me to pick just one.”
Dietary needs get direct attention, too. “Our menu includes gluten free and vegetarian selections, and certain dishes can be modified. We encourage guests with allergies or specific dietary requirements to speak directly with their server so we can help guide them through the menu.”
Casa Sensei also gives you reasons to visit outside the traditional dinner window. Weekend Brunch & Bubbles runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The beverage program extends from handcrafted cocktails to sake, Japanese whiskies, beer and high-end spirits. The restaurant's website describes the kitchen as scratch-driven, with dishes prepared fresh and sent out as they are ready, an approach that suits a menu meant for exploration and sharing.
Lara puts the broader identity in simpler terms: “Discovery connects everything we do. Guests can enjoy sushi, Pan Asian and Latin dishes, brunch, handcrafted cocktails, sake, Japanese whiskies, beer and high-end spirits, all while dining on the waterfront. The variety is extensive, but everything shares the same focus on bold flavors, quality, hospitality and creating a memorable experience.”
The waterfront is more than scenery. It changes how you can experience the restaurant and, in a city defined by its waterways, gives Casa Sensei a distinctly local context. “Our waterfront location is an important part of who we are,” Lara says. “Guests can enjoy the energy of Las Olas Boulevard while dining beside Fort Lauderdale's waterways. It creates an atmosphere that feels distinctly South Florida and makes the setting as memorable as the food.”
Riverfront Gondola Tours extends that idea onto the water with a private 90-minute gondola tour and a dinner cruise option prepared by Casa Sensei. “Guests can explore Las Olas Boulevard, enjoy its shops and atmosphere, then experience Fort Lauderdale from the water through Riverfront Gondola Tours with a Casa Sensei dinner option. It brings together Las Olas, waterfront dining, boating and great food into one memorable South Florida experience.”
Staying power in a restaurant district this visible requires more than a strong setting. Lara credits a willingness to evolve without abandoning what guests already recognize. “Consistency and innovation have both been essential, whether that's a family recipe or completely new ideas. We continue evolving without losing the flavor and hospitality we're best known for.” She points to 2026 recognition as evidence of that connection, saying Casa Sensei was voted Best Asian Restaurant by Fort Lauderdale Magazine for the sixth time and received OpenTable's 2026 Diners' Choice Award. “We are extremely proud of these honors and grateful to the guests and community who continue to support us. We also have memorable touches. The waterfront, cocktails, food presentation and complimentary cotton candy finale all contribute to the experience. We want guests to remember not only what they ate, but how they felt while they were here.”
There are details regular guests may never see from the dining room. “Some of our dishes are inspired by family recipes, while others can take as long as six months to develop and perfect before reaching the menu. People are sometimes surprised by the variety we offer, from sushi and Pan Asian comfort dishes to brunch, cocktails, beer, sake, Japanese whiskies and high end spirits,” Lara says. Her final point is broader: “Casa Sensei is about more than one dish or one style of cuisine. We bring together Asian and Latin flavors, family recipes, new culinary ideas, an extensive beverage selection and one of Fort Lauderdale's signature waterfront settings. Everything we serve reflects who we are. We want our guests to enjoy exceptional food, a beautiful atmosphere and an experience they will remember and want to return to.”
RESIDENT was hosted by Casa Sensei for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer's own.
For more information, visit casasensei.com.
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