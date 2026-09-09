The Wagyu House Brings a Butcher's Perspective to Fine Dining

The menu makes those distinctions tangible. Consider the Denver Steak Wagyu BMS7+ versus the Japanese A5 Miyazaki-Gyu Ribeye, two expressions of Wagyu that share a category but deliver decidedly different experiences. "They are both Wagyu experiences, but they are dramatically different," Llaurado says. "The Denver Steak Wagyu BMS7+ is intensely flavorful and beautifully marbled, but it still has the structure and beefiness people associate with a traditional steak. It is a great choice for someone who wants the tenderness and richness of premium Wagyu while still eating a substantial steak. The Japanese A5 Miyazaki-Gyu Ribeye is much more decadent. The marbling is extraordinary, the fat melts at a very low temperature, and the texture can almost dissolve on the palate. If someone is trying Wagyu for the first time, we ask what they normally enjoy. If they love a classic steak experience, I may guide them toward the Denver. If they want to understand what makes Japanese A5 completely different from American beef, Miyazaki is an incredible introduction. Our job is not to sell somebody the most expensive steak. It is to help them order the steak they are going to enjoy the most."