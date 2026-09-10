Watskin Brings High Style to Sun-Protective Clothing

At a Glance
Fashion made for the sun should shine as brilliantly as the noontime sky while shielding wearers from harmful rays. For years, it did not. Lois Robbins, an actress whose work spans film, television and stage, founded Watskin in 2023 to close that gap with UPF 50 clothing designed to be worn to outdoor yoga, to the pool and to a seaside lunch, and the brand now sells through Free People, Carbon38, Everything But Water and Rosewood properties.
For Robbins, the distance between function and fashion became frustratingly personal after a skin-cancer diagnosis made serious UV protection essential to her well-being and to the outdoor life she loved.
As an actress and creative personality who moves in sophisticated circles, projecting a glamorous, on-trend look is central to her personal style and confidence. When protection became as important as projection, Robbins found nothing in the sun-proof marketplace but utilitarian garments better suited to camping and fishing than to the way she actually spent her days outdoors.
"The market is heavily skewed towards rugged, outdoor wear, which certainly has its place," she says. "But today as skin cancer rates increase, the importance of UV-protected garments addressing a myriad of lifestyle and functional considerations is paramount. The variety just wasn't there."
Summoning her boundless energy and can-do attitude, she reimagined sun-proof clothing as a fusion of fashion and wearable wellness. Then she dove in and made it herself.
Sourcing high-quality, stylish sun-protective fabrics, Robbins combined them with creative accents such as colorful piping and what became the company's signature jumbo zippers. With the help of a tailor friend in New York City, she created colorful catsuits and matching skirts, at first designed purely for her own use.
Wherever she wore her designs, strangers stopped her, sometimes six and seven times a day, to ask about the high-fashion look suited to an active outdoor life. The Ahh Moment came when she explained that the clothing was sun-safe. Interest surged.
Robbins quickly realized she had uncovered both a strong desire for a new product category and an enormous gap in the marketplace. Could a brand merge luxury looks with serious sun protection and offer women something they did not yet know they were missing?
A chance encounter in St. Bart's with a swimwear executive provided the answer. Recognizing the potential of Robbins' concept and existing designs, the woman immediately offered to help her launch a company. Following an introduction to two talented and dedicated women to assist with design and manufacturing, Watskin was up and running within months in 2023, and it has been expanding ever since.
Three years on, Watskin offers a growing line of impeccably designed garments carried by major retailers including Free People, Carbon38 and Everything But Water, as well as luxury hotels including Rosewood properties. Orders arrive from across the globe, from Europe and Australia to Dubai.
That acceptance testifies to the appeal of the designs, yet Robbins notes that the heart of the business is direct-to-consumer, a reflection of the company's niche market and the broader shift away from retail sales.
"However, I do see Watskin eventually opening its own brick-and-mortar stores in select locations and becoming synonymous with modern active luxury lifestyle clothing for the entire family," she says. "I see the brand focusing specifically on those who spend significant time outdoors, engage in sports and travel, while understanding the importance of taking care of their skin."
Starting a fashion company is notoriously difficult. "It takes a fortune to make a bigger fortune," a niece in the fashion business cautioned Robbins. The entrepreneur approached her company with the discipline of someone who has spent a lifetime running a career in the performing arts as a business. Beyond acting, she is also a writer and producer.
Robbins self-funded Watskin and today leads a lean, all-female team of ten who share her commitment and are deeply invested in the brand and vision. "I continue to play a role in every part of the company," she says. "While nothing happens without my involvement, there's a lot of give and take and sharing of ideas. It's a wonderful collaboration because none of us have ego invested in it."
Every day, Robbins is on the phone with her COO. Every product, fabric, zipper and social media decision passes by her as well as many other members of her team. On Wednesdays, they all meet for business and design reviews. Team members have remarked that she is the first founder they have worked with who genuinely enjoys collaboration.
The design philosophy is simple: fashion first, with sun protection built into every offering. What began with catsuits and matching skirts has expanded dramatically, often with pieces that redefine traditional clothing categories. Most can be mixed and matched to suit the outdoor activities and sun protection needs of individual wearers, and most can be worn both in and out of the water.
Long- and short-sleeved tee-shirt style tops pair with coordinated swim bottoms for beach and pool. Many tops also team with matching long pants, shorts and tennis-length skirts for outdoor sports.
Full-length catsuits and short body suits meet other needs. More traditional one-piece swimwear comes sleeveless and long-sleeved. The company recently introduced children's garments, and plans are underway to extend into accessories with handbags, sunglasses, beach bags and more. Long skirts and coats, as well as sunwear for men, will round out the offerings.
Early on, the company debuted its signature wire-reinforced wide-brimmed sun hats, which women can shape as they wish, from a chic high-fashion look to full-face coverage. Bold, functional zippers have become a brand aesthetic. Every long-sleeved garment includes extended sleeves for hand protection. The tan lines on Robbins' fingers attest to the success of the concept.
Fabrics are generally smooth, stretchable and lightweight synthetics that fit like a second skin while wicking moisture. At UPF 50, they screen out 98 percent of the sun. New styles and patterns arrive regularly to keep the brand fresh and contemporary.
Silky pink leopard prints hug a woman's curves, adding a feminine touch for lounging in a languid outdoor setting. Traditional leopard and zebra prints in metallic coppery tones gleam under the sun. A profusion of colorful orchids brings tropical splendor, while Indonesian-inspired prints express another fashion viewpoint.
To ensure a coordinated look, pattern introductions generally cut across the entire brand, from tops and bottoms to accessories. Versatile solid colors, including classic black, white and tan, are not overlooked.
The brand's direct-to-consumer marketing is rooted in social media, email and targeted online advertising, executed by dedicated teams. Robbins notes that a flagship store is on the horizon, likely in Florida, a major Watskin market, potentially followed by California, New York and Texas.
The customer base has extended beyond Robbins' original expectations. Many shoppers are motivated by cancer prevention; others want to preserve their skin or simply love the Watskin style. Travelers pack the garments because they are moisture-wicking, odor-resistant and versatile enough to wear from beach to dinner. Robbins herself recently traveled to Europe with only a carry-on bag filled with Watskin designs.
A portion of every sale supports the Melanoma Research Alliance, a cause deeply personal to Robbins, who is passionate about educating people on the long-term effects of sun exposure. The company also supports the American Cancer Society and recently staged a fashion show at the organization's major Miami fundraising luncheon.
A purpose-driven visionary, Robbins' goal is not just to create a successful fashion brand safeguarding skin. It is to change the conversation around sun protection and the options for safeguarding skin in the great outdoors.
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