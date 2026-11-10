Palm Beach Children’s Fund Launches With an Invitation-Only Wine Experience in January

The Experience opens with a cocktail reception and community showcase, “Meet the Kids & Charities,” at the new Julie & Mike Connors Boys & Girls Club at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach. Select guests then attend vintner dinners aboard yachts docked at the Town of Palm Beach Marina.

The next evening, attendees gather at a private Palm Beach estate for a Michelin-starred dinner by a world-renowned chef, with more than 15 one-of-a-kind wine, travel and culinary lots up for live auction.