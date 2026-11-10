Luxury Lifestyle

Palm Beach Children’s Fund Launches With an Invitation-Only Wine Experience in January

The new philanthropic arm of the Palm Beach International Wine Experience unites four youth-serving nonprofits, with yacht vintner dinners and a Michelin-starred estate dinner planned for January 19-20, 2027.
Young people taking part in a Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County program
Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach CountyCourtesy of Palm Beach Children’s Fund
2 min read

At a Glance

  • What: the inaugural Palm Beach International Wine Experience, benefiting the new Palm Beach Children’s Fund
  • When: January 19-20, 2027
  • Who: an invitation-only gathering of 250 philanthropists, collectors and corporate leaders
  • Beneficiaries: Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Center for Child Counseling, College for Kids - Take Stock in Children, and Fresh Rx

The inaugural Palm Beach International Wine Experience will bring 250 philanthropists, collectors and corporate leaders together for an invitation-only, two-day event on January 19-20, 2027. Its net proceeds go to the newly established Palm Beach Children’s Fund, which pools support for several youth-serving nonprofits rather than a single beneficiary.

Yachts, Vintners and a Palm Beach Estate

Children and mentors at a Boys & Girls Clubs program in Palm Beach County
A Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County programCourtesy of Palm Beach Children’s Fund

The Experience opens with a cocktail reception and community showcase, “Meet the Kids & Charities,” at the new Julie & Mike Connors Boys & Girls Club at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach. Select guests then attend vintner dinners aboard yachts docked at the Town of Palm Beach Marina.

The next evening, attendees gather at a private Palm Beach estate for a Michelin-starred dinner by a world-renowned chef, with more than 15 one-of-a-kind wine, travel and culinary lots up for live auction.

Young people taking part in a Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County program
Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Selects West Palm Beach Property For Eighth Annual Show House

Four Partners, One Fund

A child holding fresh produce at a Fresh Rx Farm to Kids garden program
Fresh Rx’s Farm to Kids programCourtesy of Palm Beach Children’s Fund

Spearheaded by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, the Fund’s inaugural partners are the Clubs; the Center for Child Counseling, which has served children and families since 1999; College for Kids - Take Stock in Children, a college and career readiness program pairing scholarships with one-on-one mentoring; and Fresh Rx, which teaches children to grow and enjoy healthy food.

The partners can extend their programs across 21 Boys & Girls Clubs sites, from Belle Glade and Pahokee to Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach, which together serve more than 50,000 children and teens each year. The Fund hopes to add charities as the event grows.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Philanthropy
Palm Beach
Wine