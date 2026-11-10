Palm Beach Children’s Fund Launches With an Invitation-Only Wine Experience in January

At a Glance
The inaugural Palm Beach International Wine Experience will bring 250 philanthropists, collectors and corporate leaders together for an invitation-only, two-day event on January 19-20, 2027. Its net proceeds go to the newly established Palm Beach Children’s Fund, which pools support for several youth-serving nonprofits rather than a single beneficiary.
The Experience opens with a cocktail reception and community showcase, “Meet the Kids & Charities,” at the new Julie & Mike Connors Boys & Girls Club at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach. Select guests then attend vintner dinners aboard yachts docked at the Town of Palm Beach Marina.
The next evening, attendees gather at a private Palm Beach estate for a Michelin-starred dinner by a world-renowned chef, with more than 15 one-of-a-kind wine, travel and culinary lots up for live auction.
Spearheaded by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, the Fund’s inaugural partners are the Clubs; the Center for Child Counseling, which has served children and families since 1999; College for Kids - Take Stock in Children, a college and career readiness program pairing scholarships with one-on-one mentoring; and Fresh Rx, which teaches children to grow and enjoy healthy food.
The partners can extend their programs across 21 Boys & Girls Clubs sites, from Belle Glade and Pahokee to Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach, which together serve more than 50,000 children and teens each year. The Fund hopes to add charities as the event grows.
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