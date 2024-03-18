A New Horizon for Miami's Elite: ARKHAUS, The Solar-Powered Exclusive Social Club

At Resident Magazine, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation, unveiling the most exclusive opportunities that Miami has to offer. We are committed to keeping you enlightened, enthused, and deeply engaged in all facets of luxury. So, when news of a soho-house style club on the seas caught my attention, I had to investigate.
Last week I came across an exclusive club with a mission to elevate the lives of Miami's sophisticated professionals in a luxurious scenic social setting. I was absolutely blown away. Of course, I had to share the news so that you hear it first and have the opportunity to elevate your lifestyle to new heights and sea levels.
Introducing ARKHAUS, a unique members-only social club that is revolutionizing the realm of luxury social clubs in Miami. This is a groundbreaking development, that was created specifically for the elite in mind to provide members an unappareled experience with every essence of extravagance.
This revolutionary club which plans to open sometime in the second quarter, is not just making waves—it's transforming them into a new luxury paradigm.
The ARKHAUS concept is intrinsically tied to the water, and our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint remains steadfast. We have always envisioned employing tenders equipped with low-impact electric motors to convey ARKHAUS members from the dock to our vessels, wherever they may be at the time. We were inspired by the luxurious electric tender boats we encountered throughout Europe. Surprisingly, there were no such services available in the United States. Consequently, we felt it was our duty to pioneer this innovation.
Sam Payrovi, Co-Founder and CEO of ARKHAUS
ARKHAUS blends opulence with eco-consciousness, all while floating gracefully on our gorgeous clear Miami waters. It's a brilliant concept that aligns perfectly with Miami's discerning luxury buyers who expect nothing but the best, don't you think?
This club is absolutely FABULOUS in every way, shape, and form!
ARKHAUS stands as a testament to innovation, built upon four solar-electric yachts that redefine the essence of a social gathering space. It's not just about the location; it's about changing the way we think about luxury and community.
With its stunning 360 water views and architectural wonders, ARKHAUS elevates the social club experience, ensuring that members' senses are engaged at every moment.
The club prides itself on its strong community ethos, offering members access to a range of wellness activities and special interactive experiences designed to create deep, meaningful connections within the member circle.
It’s a place where great minds of Miami come together to share wisdom, ideas, and possibly start new project collaborations in a stunning Miami indoor or outdoor setting.
ARKHAUS ensures that you are always taken care of in an exclusive luxury atmosphere surrounded by likeminded individuals.
With memberships starting at $5k and going up to $20k, you have the option to have an individual, couple, or a company membership, emphasizing the club's commitment to providing a personalized and intimate experience for all of its members.
At the heart of ARKHAUS's allure is a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. From the ground up, the club has been designed with the planet in mind, employing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices that dramatically reduce its ecological footprint.
Through dynamic community engagement projects like ARKHAUS, we can foster a collective sense of responsibility for protecting our precious marine resources, ensuring a thriving future for generations to come.
Seth Bloomgarden Board Member, Surfrider Foundation Miami
The interiors of ARKHAUS blur the lines between luxury and sustainability. High-end amenities are seamlessly integrated with eco-conscious elements, showcasing how elegance and environmental responsibility can coexist beautifully.
ARKHAUS doesn't just stop at aesthetic sustainability; it pushes the envelope with its cutting-edge technology. By harnessing the power of the sun and the sea, each yacht moves gracefully across the water, setting a new standard for luxury travel that's as kind to the earth as it is indulgent.
The launch of ARKHAUS in Miami offers an unparalleled opportunity to be part of something truly special.
In a world where luxury often comes at a cost to the environment, ARKHAUS stands as a shining example of what's possible when innovation meets intention. It's more than a club; it's a movement towards a more sustainable, interconnected future.
As the sun sets on the Miami skyline, ARKHAUS awaits, ready to welcome the visionaries, the dreamers, and the eco-conscious elite to its sanctuary on the sea.
Will you be among them? I know I'm in!