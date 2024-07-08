Discover the Full Digital Issue of Summer 2024 Resident Magazine
As summer shines upon us, we are thrilled to bring you the latest edition of Resident Magazine. This issue captures the essence of transformation, inspiration, and luxury through compelling stories and exclusive insights.
Our cover story features the remarkable journey of Tomer Capone, an Israeli actor who has taken the international stage by storm. From his roots in a small town in Israel to his standout roles in global hits like "Fauda" and "The Boys," Tomer's path is a testament to resilience and passion. In our exclusive interview, he shares the challenges and triumphs that have shaped his career, offering a glimpse into his world of storytelling and dedication.
In addition to Tomer's inspiring journey, we delve into the groundbreaking work of Leila Centner. As a pioneer in health and education, Leila's innovative approaches with Centner Academy and Centner Wellness are transforming lives. Her commitment to holistic well-being and education is both inspiring and timely, making her a true trailblazer in her fields.
We also showcase the best of Miami's luxury lifestyle. Explore the opulent Waldorf Astoria Residences and the exquisite St. Regis Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, properties that redefine luxury living with their impeccable design and world-class amenities.
Our dining section invites you to savor the culinary masterpieces of Catch Miami Beach, a luxurious oasis in the heart of the city. For those seeking a serene escape, our travel feature on Pueblo Bonito Pacifica offers a journey to tranquility and elegance.
We also delve into the fashion world with the Summer Fashion Summit, highlighting the innovative initiatives of Paraiso Miami Beach. In the realm of beauty and health, we explore the future of skincare with a focus on Chebula, a powerful ingredient for timeless skin.
As we celebrate the extraordinary stories and experiences that define our vibrant community, we hope this issue inspires you to embrace the beauty and innovation around you. Thank you for being a part of our Resident family.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.