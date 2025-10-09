Luxury News
When Healing Cuisine Meets Gourmet Art
Customized nutrition: when medicine and the art of cooking merge
Summary
A culinary revolution is unfolding at the heart of the exclusive Buff Medical Resort on Lake Constance: under the direction of head chef Marcus Zillmann, Buff GourMed combines medically sound nutritional concepts with the highest culinary artistry. A symbiosis that proves that health and pleasure need not be opposites.
