Resident Digital Magazine Fall Issue: The Art of Living Well
In our Fall Issue of Resident Magazine, we explore how luxury and intentional living converge—where design, travel, and culture reflect the beauty of thoughtful craftsmanship and inspired experience.
At the heart of this issue is Tommy Tardie, a visionary in hospitality and fine spirits whose leadership continues to shape the landscape of New York’s luxury dining scene. His story anchors a season devoted to refinement, innovation, and timeless taste.
Design, Craft, and Living Beautifully
From the bespoke furniture artistry of GS Furniture Company to the elevated elegance of Savoir and Michael Noah Winch Design, we celebrate the creators who transform interiors into sanctuaries. Each feature reveals how the spaces we inhabit mirror the lives we aspire to live—purposeful, balanced, and enduringly beautiful.
Journeys of Distinction
This season’s travel features transport you from the BLESS Hotel Madrid and Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá to Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, Jayne’s Cottages in Muskoka, and Villa Marquis Paris—destinations that define modern sophistication. Whether by the coast, in the city, or deep within Europe’s historic quarters, each destination reminds us that true luxury lies in the experience itself.
Culinary and Lifestyle Inspiration
In New York, we step onto the rooftop of Time Out Market for a reimagined skyline experience where craft cocktails meet sweeping sunset views. And for those who find escape through words, Bedside Reading continues to bring stories to life—connecting authors, travelers, and dreamers in the most unexpected places.
This issue is an invitation to slow down, savor craftsmanship, and immerse yourself in the details that elevate daily life. Whether you’re designing a home, curating your next getaway, or simply taking a moment to breathe in the season, may this Fall inspire your pursuit of beauty, balance, and purpose.
