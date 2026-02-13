Tropical Escapes in the Dominican Republic: From the Family Focused Traveler to the Seclusion Seeker
Aimbridge All-Inclusive, the dedicated all-inclusive division of Aimbridge Hospitality, strengthens its portfolio with the management of two Wyndham Alltra All Inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic: Wyndham Alltra Samaná and Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana. Together, the resorts highlight the versatility of the Wyndham Alltra brand by offering distinct experiences in one of the Caribbean’s most visited and dynamic destinations which continues to lead the region in tourism arrivals and remains a top choice for all‑inclusive travel worldwide.
“Incorporating these properties into our portfolio was such an easy decision for us,” says Pilar Arizmendi Stewart, SVP of the Commercial All-Inclusive Division of Aimbridge. “Today’s all-inclusive traveler isn’t one-size-fits-all, and Wyndham Alltra allows us to meet guests where they are—whether they’re seeking a high-energy family escape with endless activities or a more serene, destination-driven retreat. Between the scale and amenities of Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana and the boutique, nature-forward setting of Wyndham Alltra Samaná, there truly is an experience tailored to every kind of traveler.”
Wyndham Alltra Samana
Located on the shores of the Samaná Peninsula, Wyndham Alltra Samaná offers an off-the-grid experience encouraging guests to reconnect with the surrounding nature. Recently named a top destination in the Dominican Republic for its pristine natural region and dramatic beauty, Wyndham Alltra Samaná is located in a prime relaxation destination. Guests can opt into excursions to nearby nature preserves and secluded beaches or indulge in the wellness offerings like daily archery classes or beach yoga. Also recognized as a premier whale watching destination, guests can enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of observing humpback whales migrating from January to late March.
While relaxation sits at the forefront of Wyndham Alltra Samaná, the resort also provides thoughtfully curated programming, outdoors activities, and family friendly moments that allow guests to engage at their own pace. Wyndham Alltra Samaná currently offers 404 total suites ranging from standard Garden View to Two-Bedroom Bungalows where stays feel more intimate. The resort is also a one-stop shop for foodie travelers with over ten bars and restaurants on site. Guests can choose their fixings from authentic Dominican cuisine to a dinner spectacular with the teppanyaki experience at UMI.
Wyndham Alltra Samaná aims to create a balanced experience where travelers can choose their vacation, their way with world class amenities, curated programming, and the opportunity to disconnect.
Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana
The recently renovated Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, provides a thoughtfully designed experience for the multigenerational wave of travelers making it ideal for families who seek to connect and unwind together. The resort features an onsite waterpark for the thrill seekers and a state-of-the-art spa for wellness junkies ensuring engaging experiences for everyone in the family. The kids’ club, Camp Alltra, is a standout amenity with playground areas, daily scheduling, and even babysitting services.
Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana is an ideal spot for groups and gatherings as the 620 total suites accommodate large groups. The resort showcases the Caribbean's longest pool at 1,600 meters, nine distinct dining venues and nine bars and lounges. From fine dining options like Brasas, a steakhouse perfecting the art of grilling, to a true island time-style experience with Sidelines, a sports bar right on property.
For vacationers seeking a wellness escape in Punta Cana, the resort features a full service spa with a newly revamped hydrotherapy facility designed for the ultimate relaxing getaway. Guests can unwind in various large whirl pools and cold plunges. The experience is enhanced by the sensory showers including chromatic, cold mist, water fall, and bi-thermal shower options and wrapped up with the steam rooms and saunas providing additional opportunities for detox and wellness.
Together, the two resorts demonstrate a unique vacation escape for all kinds of travelers from wellness focused to family driven.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.