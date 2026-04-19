Four Seasons Miami Debuts Séptimo, a Seventh-Floor Cocktail Destination in Brickell

Séptimo opens to the public at Four Seasons Hotel Miami on Thursday, April 29, 2026.
The cocktail bar occupies the hotel’s seventh floor at 1435 Brickell Avenue.
Daily hours are 3 p.m. to midnight, with live music and DJs Wednesday through Saturday.
Beverage Director Jacopo Rosito leads the program; Executive Chef Edouard DePlus oversees the food menu.
Four Seasons Hotel Miami opens Séptimo, a new seventh-floor cocktail bar, to the public on Thursday, April 29. Named for its setting above the Brickell skyline, the room is a cocktail-led space with a rotating music program and a menu overseen by beverage director Jacopo Rosito. It is the property’s most significant hospitality addition of the year, and it signals the Four Seasons’ read on where Brickell’s bar culture is heading next.
The name Séptimo means “seventh” in Spanish, and the bar’s position above Brickell is the central idea of the concept. Séptimo runs on the philosophy of timeless craft, contemporary spirit, drawing from the late 19th- and early 20th-century cocktail culture that established the grammar of the modern bar while working in modern method.
The opening is timed to a specific read on the neighborhood. Brickell’s restaurant and rooftop category has grown quickly in recent years, but the stand-alone cocktail bar at the level Four Seasons operates has been thinner on the ground. Séptimo enters that gap deliberately, positioned as a destination in its own right rather than as a lobby amenity.
The room sits on the hotel’s seventh floor, with a central bar in polished silver anchoring the space and a full display of premium spirits visible from every angle. Comfortable table seating extends from the bar, laid out for cocktail service as well as the fuller dining menu that runs alongside it. A DJ booth is set along the perimeter rather than at center, which keeps the music atmospheric rather than dominant. Velvet drapery and layered lighting soften the volume. Two portraits give the room its personality: Marilyn Monroe and Clint Eastwood, hung as deliberate references to a specific era of American glamour.
Four Seasons Hotel Miami general manager Haytham Said framed the project as a response to how guests use the hotel after dark.
“Séptimo was envisioned as an intimate escape above the city, one that feels both elevated and effortlessly welcoming. We strived to create a destination within the Four Seasons Hotel Miami where guests can unwind, connect and experience exceptional cocktails in a setting that reflects both elegance and the energy of Miami.”
Haytham Said, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Miami
The program is led by beverage director Jacopo Rosito, whose brief from the property is to work within classical technique while pushing the format. House signatures include the Elmy’s Margarita and Tomato & Vine, both presented as the bar’s most recognizable drinks, alongside the Séptimo Martini and an Oyster Martini that treats the format as a seafood course.
The centerpiece of the list is the Café Caribe, Séptimo’s take on the espresso martini. It is presented tableside in a traditional cafetera under a subtle veil of smoke. The staging is theatrical without being a stunt. It is a ritual, in the formal sense, and it tells guests exactly what kind of room they are in.
“With Séptimo, we wanted to create a cocktail experience that feels anchored in tradition yet expressive of today. Each cocktail is built on classic foundations, but reinterpreted with ingredients and techniques that reflect both seasonality and a sense of place.”
Jacopo Rosito, Beverage Director, Séptimo
Executive Chef Edouard DePlus, who oversees the broader culinary program at Four Seasons Hotel Miami, has designed a menu built to sit comfortably across a cocktail order and a full dinner. It is divided across sharables, greens, sandwiches and burgers, mains, and desserts.
Among the opening list: Luana’s Polpette al Pomodoro, a recipe drawn from Rosito’s mother’s kitchen, a Séptimo Burger, a Brioche Lobster Roll, and a Tuna Carpaccio. The more indulgent end of the list plays with format. Poulet & Caviar arrives as chicken nuggets topped with caviar. Jamón Croquetas are served with romesco sauce. Crêpes Suzette are prepared and flambéed tableside, a piece of theater the room was designed to support.
Séptimo is located at 1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, inside Four Seasons Hotel Miami. Daily hours are 3 p.m. to midnight. The room is available for private events and special celebrations. Reservations for parties of six or more can be made at 305-358-3535.
Music is a deliberate part of the programming. Wednesday through Saturday, Séptimo runs a rotating schedule of live performances and DJs that moves from early-evening aperitifs into the late-night hours. The booth’s perimeter placement keeps the program as texture rather than feature, which sets Séptimo apart from Brickell rooms that build their identity around the DJ.
The opening lands at a moment when Brickell’s bar culture is still settling its higher-end tier. Séptimo is not a club, not a rooftop, and not a steakhouse lounge. It is a bar-first room inside a Four Seasons, which places it in a small and specific category for the neighborhood. For the hotel’s own guests, it extends the property’s usable hours and gives the building a public destination floor. For Miami residents, it opens a seventh-floor room above the pace of Brickell.
Séptimo opens to the public Thursday, April 29, 2026, at Four Seasons Hotel Miami, 1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131. Daily hours are 3 p.m. to midnight. For reservations of six or more, call 305-358-3535. Follow @SeptimoMiami on Instagram. Additional information is available at fourseasons.com/miami and via OpenTable.
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