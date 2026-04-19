Four Seasons Miami Debuts Séptimo, a Seventh-Floor Cocktail Destination in Brickell

The room sits on the hotel’s seventh floor, with a central bar in polished silver anchoring the space and a full display of premium spirits visible from every angle. Comfortable table seating extends from the bar, laid out for cocktail service as well as the fuller dining menu that runs alongside it. A DJ booth is set along the perimeter rather than at center, which keeps the music atmospheric rather than dominant. Velvet drapery and layered lighting soften the volume. Two portraits give the room its personality: Marilyn Monroe and Clint Eastwood, hung as deliberate references to a specific era of American glamour.