Ace Hood Unveils Custom 'Hood Nation' Pendant, Designed by Vobara Miami

Levi DiVincenzo, Primary Jewelry Designer at Vobara, articulated the significance of the collaboration. According to DiVincenzo, "When Ace Hood reached out to us to create his Hood Nation pendant, it meant a lot — not just as jewelers, but as a brand from the same city. He's a hip-hop icon out of our hometown, so this piece carries real meaning. We approached it with intention, making sure every detail reflects his journey, his growth, and his level."