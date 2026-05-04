Ace Hood Unveils Custom 'Hood Nation' Pendant, Designed by Vobara Miami

Ace Hood has debuted the 'Hood Nation' pendant, a custom 14K rose gold piece measuring 4 inches with VS+ diamonds.
The pendant was designed and crafted by Vobara Miami, a luxury custom jewelry designer based in Miami.
The sculptural fist design symbolizes strength, unity, and identity, with 'HOOD' engraved at the base.
The collaboration represents a full-circle moment for both the artist and the brand, both rooted in Miami's cultural landscape.
Ace Hood has turned to Miami-based jeweler Vobara to materialize a statement piece that mirrors his own artistic trajectory. The 'Hood Nation' pendant, a 14K rose gold sculpture measuring 4 inches in length, arrives as both personal emblem and cultural artifact, one that speaks to resilience and legacy within hip-hop's relationship to Ace Hood's home city.
The piece is crafted in the form of a bold, sculptural fist, a form that has long carried symbolic weight in American visual culture. Here, it is executed in rose gold and adorned with an intricate composition of VS+ diamonds, including round, princess, and baguette cuts. These cuts create a cascading visual depth and dimensionality across the surface. At the base, the word 'HOOD' is engraved, anchoring the piece in both identity and place.
Levi DiVincenzo, Primary Jewelry Designer at Vobara, articulated the significance of the collaboration. According to DiVincenzo, "When Ace Hood reached out to us to create his Hood Nation pendant, it meant a lot — not just as jewelers, but as a brand from the same city. He's a hip-hop icon out of our hometown, so this piece carries real meaning. We approached it with intention, making sure every detail reflects his journey, his growth, and his level."
The partnership between Ace Hood and Vobara represents what might be called a full-circle moment within Miami's cultural ecosystem. Both the artist and the jeweler are rooted in the same geographic and cultural landscape, a fact that informed every stage of the pendant's design and fabrication. This shared context elevates the piece beyond a mere accessory into something closer to a cultural statement.
The fist, as a design element, carries associations with strength, unity, and defiance. In the context of hip-hop culture, it resonates with broader themes of self-determination and cultural pride. Ace Hood's adoption of this form for a piece of fine jewelry reflects a familiar gesture within luxury jewelry design: the translation of symbolic imagery into wearable art.
The technical execution matters here. The use of VS+ diamonds, a grading that reflects exceptional clarity, across multiple cuts, suggests a designer conscious of both visual impact and technical precision. The variation between round, princess, and baguette cuts creates a rhythm across the surface, preventing the composition from becoming static or overly uniform.
For RESIDENT's audience, this collaboration signals a moment when fine jewelry design intersects with cultural narratives that carry real weight. Ace Hood has maintained an independent trajectory within hip-hop since 2016, when he departed from major label constraints. His willingness to engage with local artisanship through Vobara, rather than turning to established luxury houses, underscores an emerging preference among culturally significant figures for work that carries local provenance and personal meaning.
The 'Hood Nation' pendant is, ultimately, a statement about belonging. It positions Miami as a source of cultural production worth celebrating, and it positions fine jewelry as a medium through which that celebration can be expressed.
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