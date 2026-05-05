Every May, the question of what to give becomes briefly acute. MarieBelle New York has a standing answer.
The SoHo chocolate house founded by Maribel Lieberman — who grew up near the cacao fields of Honduras, trained at Parsons, and built one of New York's most distinctive confectionery businesses over more than two decades — has released its Mother's Day 2026 collection. It is a thoughtful range, reading less like seasonal marketing than like a genuinely considered selection of gifts for the women who deserve something well-made.
The centerpiece is the Mother's Day 16-Piece Chocolate Ganache Gift Box ($60), an assortment of MarieBelle's signature ganache, each piece handmade with fine cacao and illustrated with designs created for the occasion. The packaging alone makes the case; the taste confirms it. Each box arrives as something between confection and keepsake.
From there, the collection scales in both directions. The Mother's Day 2-Piece Chocolate Ganache Tote Box ($14) is a perfectly calibrated gesture — the kind that accompanies a card without overwhelming it. The Icaza Gourmet Chocolate Gift Set ($135) is for a more expansive statement. In between, the 4-Piece Chocolate Ganache Brownie Tin ($25), the 9-Piece Chocolate Ganache Brownie Box ($42), the 16-Piece New York Chocolate Caramel Box ($39), the 7-Piece Little Miss Caramel Gift Bag ($13), and the 9-Piece Chocolate Clusters ($20) cover a range of budgets and relationships without sacrificing quality at any price point.
Favorites from MarieBelle's year-round collection appear here with purpose: the 20-Ounce Aztec Dark Hot Chocolate Tin ($37) — the drink that earned a mention on Oprah's list of favorite things — and chocolate bars in flavors including 70% dark with orange, milk chocolate with espresso and toffee, white chocolate with Japanese matcha and sea salt, milk chocolate with bourbon and pecans, and milk chocolate with sea salt.
For the mother who entertains, Lieberman has included her own cookbook: "MarieBelle Entertains: Savory and Sweet Recipes for Every Occasion from the Master Chocolatier" ($75). It is a fitting gift from a chocolatier whose confections have become synonymous, over two decades, with New York sophistication and genuine craft.
MarieBelle New York was founded when Lieberman, a Parsons graduate who catered for U.S. Diplomats and a sitting president before pivoting to chocolate, opened her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat, in October 2000. The MarieBelle SoHo boutique followed in 2001 and quickly built a following on the strength of its handmade chocolates and the Aztec Hot Chocolate that would eventually reach Oprah's desk. The company, a woman-owned business, now operates boutiques in New York and Japan and produces its chocolates in Brooklyn using fine ingredients and all-natural flavors.
“MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.”
About MarieBelle New York
The 2026 Mother's Day Collection is available at MarieBelle SoHo (484 Broome Street), MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel (66 Park Avenue), and MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel (2 East 61st Street), as well as online at www.mariebelle.com. Free ground shipping on orders over $100.
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