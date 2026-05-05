MarieBelle New York Has the Mother's Day Gift Handled

MarieBelle New York was founded when Lieberman, a Parsons graduate who catered for U.S. Diplomats and a sitting president before pivoting to chocolate, opened her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat, in October 2000. The MarieBelle SoHo boutique followed in 2001 and quickly built a following on the strength of its handmade chocolates and the Aztec Hot Chocolate that would eventually reach Oprah's desk. The company, a woman-owned business, now operates boutiques in New York and Japan and produces its chocolates in Brooklyn using fine ingredients and all-natural flavors.