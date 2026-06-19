East End Taste Brings a Wellness Evening to the Hamptons Automotive Circuit

East End Taste hosted its Evening of Wellness at Porsche Southampton; next event is at Audi Southampton on Saturday, June 20, 6–8 p.m.
Programming included an express Pilates class, cold plunge and sauna by Drift Wellness Hamptons, nail art, caviar, and a calligraphy gifting activation
Founded by Vanessa Gordon and Edberg Espinoza; RSVP required by June 18 at 4 p.m.
Photo credit: JT Santini
Porsche Southampton's showroom has a second life on summer evenings. East End Taste, the Hamptons food and lifestyle events company founded by Vanessa Gordon and Edberg Espinoza, recently turned the automotive space into a wellness venue for an evening of movement, recovery, and neighborhood connection. The next event moves one block in spirit to Audi Southampton on Saturday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The format is specific: the Evening of Wellness is not a party with a yoga moment attached. The Porsche event opened with an express Pilates class led by Sara Colletti Youmans of Just Sculpted, followed by cold plunge and sauna experiences provided by Drift Wellness Hamptons, with ice from Long Island Ice and Fuel. Nail art and touch-ups by WHB Nail Spa occupied the quieter moments between.
Food came from Graze Craze boards and Casper's Caviar. Drinks included nonalcoholic options from Mocktail Mart and TOST Beverages alongside espresso martinis and a Spritz. No Worries GLP-1 was also represented, a detail that speaks to the crowd's current vocabulary around wellness.
Gifting carried through the evening with brands including Dr. Kellyann, Calista, Fleurit Parfum, Elasten, Manuka Health, Gymwrap, and Kiki de Montparnasse, among others. A Dream Design Co. offered a calligraphy activation in partnership with Karma and Luck bracelets, allowing guests to leave with something personalized.
Using a luxury car dealership as event space is not accidental. Southampton's Porsche and Audi showrooms carry their own design credibility and square footage, and they draw a clientele that overlaps with the Hamptons wellness and lifestyle community. East End Taste has built its programming around exactly that overlap: elevated experiential events that treat brand partnerships as the infrastructure rather than the headline.
Gordon and Espinoza designed the Porsche evening around what they call a signature approach, combining movement, beauty, hospitality, and community in a setting that earns the word "refined" without requiring it. The Audi Southampton edition on June 20 follows the same structure: movement, wellness, refreshments, gifting, and the kind of room where everyone already knows half the people.
RSVP is required by Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Respond directly to . For updates on the broader East End Taste calendar, follow @eastendtaste on Instagram.
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