Brookfield Place Becomes New York's World Cup Headquarters Starting June 28

Match Day Live runs June 28 through July 19 at Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Lower Manhattan; free and open to the public
22 live match screenings from the Round of 32 through the Final on July 19
Activations include an indoor soccer pitch, Stella Artois Garden Bar, digital LED target practice, and a gaming arcade; open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Manhattan West (separate location, Midtown) hosts outdoor free watch parties July 6 through July 19
Brookfield Place is converting its Winter Garden into a free, open-to-the-public World Cup fan destination for the entire knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Match Day Live runs daily from June 28 through July 19, covering 22 matches across 15 game days, from the Round of 32 through the Final.
The activation is free to enter and requires no ticket. The Winter Garden, the glass-enclosed atrium at 230 Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan, will host large-format match screenings on game days, an indoor soccer pitch, the Stella Artois Garden Bar, a digital LED target practice station, and a soccer-themed gaming arcade. Daily programming runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The centerpiece is the live screening setup, which will broadcast every remaining knockout match on a large indoor display. The Stella Artois Garden Bar is open daily for beer, food, and general socializing alongside the screenings. The indoor soccer pitch hosts a rotation of fitness sessions, youth clinics, pickup games, and skill challenges throughout the run.
The digital target practice station is the technical piece worth noting: it uses an LED goal system that tracks ball speed, placement, and scoring in real time against a reactive virtual goalkeeper. The Arcade adds foosball, virtual soccer gaming, Subsoccer, and a soccer-inspired claw machine.
Round of 32 screenings begin Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m. and run through Friday, July 3. The Round of 16 follows July 4 to July 7. Quarterfinals are July 9 to 11; semifinals July 14 and 15. The Final screens Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m.
Brookfield Properties is also running outdoor free watch parties at Manhattan West, its Midtown campus. Those parties begin Monday, July 6, and continue through July 19. An activation from Amazon and Tylenol will run at Manhattan West from July 17 to 19. Full programming details at manhattanwestnyc.com.
Brookfield Place is at 230 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281. The nearest subway stations are Fulton Street (2/3/4/5/A/C/J/Z) and World Trade Center (E). The full match schedule and programming updates are at bfplny.com/events/match-day-live.
New York will not lack for World Cup watch party options this summer, but a covered, climate-controlled space in Lower Manhattan with a soccer pitch and a proper beer program on the premises is a harder combination to replicate.