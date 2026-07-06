SOFO's 37th Annual Summer Gala Honors Fabien Cousteau and Jean Shafiroff

The 2026 honorees are Fabien Cousteau, the aquanaut, ocean conservationist, and documentary filmmaker, and grandson of Jacques-Yves Cousteau; Bernadette Castro, the civic leader, environmental advocate, and former commissioner of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; Louise and Stephen Pesce, devoted supporters of conservation and community initiatives; and Jean Shafiroff, advocate, philanthropist, and humanitarian. Together they map the gala's range, from open-ocean science to East End civic life. For Shafiroff, the honor caps an unusually visible East End season; she received LTV Studios' Frances Ann Dougherty Award in late June and co-chairs the Halsey House Gala in Southampton the week of this benefit.