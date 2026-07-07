Capella Enters Branded Residences With Wellness-Integrated Project in Bangkok

The company already operates Capella Bangkok nearby, named the World's Best Hotel in 2024 by The World's 50 Best Hotels, and Fasel frames the residences as a deepening of that presence rather than a new market entry. Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, chairperson of BDMS's executive committee, described WellEra as a more than 29-billion-baht investment built on the premise that health should be embedded into daily life rather than confined to hospitals and clinics.