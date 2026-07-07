Capella Enters Branded Residences With Wellness-Integrated Project in Bangkok

Capella Residences Bangkok is a 262-unit residential centerpiece of WellEra, a wellness-integrated development in Bangkok's Lumpini district overlooking Lumpini Park.
The project is Capella Hotel Group's first entry into wellness-integrated branded residences, developed in partnership with BDMS Wellness Clinic, part of Thailand's BDMS healthcare network.
Residents have access to a wellness concierge, personalized health protocols, and biometric monitoring, alongside an infinity pool, plunge pool, spa suite, and mindfulness studios.
WellEra represents an investment of more than 29 billion baht, according to BDMS.
Capella Hotel Group has entered the branded residences category for the first time with a project built entirely around wellness. Capella Residences Bangkok, a 262-unit development at the intersection of Sarasin and Langsuan Roads overlooking Lumpini Park, forms the residential centerpiece of WellEra, a project developed with BDMS Wellness Clinic, the preventive-health arm of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, one of Thailand's largest private healthcare networks. The company describes WellEra as Southeast Asia's first development to fully integrate scientific wellness and preventive medicine into daily residential life.
Residents have access to a wellness concierge from the start of the day, personalized health protocols, an on-demand wellness specialist, and a vitality checkpoint where biometric monitoring is built into the routine rather than treated as a special service. A residents' lounge hosts ongoing conversations on longevity and nutrition, and dedicated social and recreation floors overlooking the Bangkok skyline include an infinity pool, a plunge pool, a spa suite, and mindfulness studios.
"We share BDMS's vision to take that spirit of service further into something more enduring, into the quality and vitality of how people live every day."
Roland Fasel, president of Capella Hotel Group
The company already operates Capella Bangkok nearby, named the World's Best Hotel in 2024 by The World's 50 Best Hotels, and Fasel frames the residences as a deepening of that presence rather than a new market entry. Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, chairperson of BDMS's executive committee, described WellEra as a more than 29-billion-baht investment built on the premise that health should be embedded into daily life rather than confined to hospitals and clinics.
Capella has extended its hospitality operations into residential living across Asia, in Singapore and Shanghai, with Nanjing and Seoul to follow. Bangkok marks the first time that model has been applied inside a fully integrated wellness ecosystem, a template the company says will shape its future residential expansion in the region.
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