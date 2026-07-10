Luxury News

Alaïa Opens Its First Florida Boutique in the Miami Design District

The Paris house's new Design District address wraps its interior and facade in pink mosaic tile, with a botanical installation by Patrick Blanc
Spacious Alaïa Miami boutique showcasing luxury fashion and curated design
Halleroed designed Alaïa's Miami flagship with signature pink mosaic interiorsPhoto Courtesy of Alaïa
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Alaïa opened its first Florida boutique at 171 NE 39th St. in the Miami Design District on June 30.

  • Swedish architecture studio Halleroed, a longtime collaborator of the house, designed the space around a pink mosaic that runs from the facade through the interior floors and furnishings.

  • French botanist Patrick Blanc, who has worked with Alaïa for years, created a botanical installation framed within a circular opening in the exterior.

  • The boutique's furniture selection, curated by interior designer Martin Brûlé, mixes twentieth-century design pieces with contemporary work from names including Philippe Starck, Vladimir Kagan, and Ron Arad.

Alaïa has opened its first boutique in Florida, taking up residence at 171 NE 39th St. in the Miami Design District as of June 30.

Exterior of Alaïa's first Florida boutique in Miami Design District
Alaïa's Miami Design District boutique blends architecture, fashion, and artPhoto Courtesy of Alaïa

A Building Wrapped in One Material

Halleroed, the Swedish architecture studio that has worked with Alaïa for years, designed the boutique around a soft pink mosaic that extends from the exterior facade through the interior floors, walls, and custom furnishings. The effect reads as a single material carried through the entire building rather than a series of separate design decisions.

A Garden Built Into the Facade

The exterior's defining feature is a circular opening that frames a botanical installation by Patrick Blanc, the French botanist known for vertical gardens, who has collaborated with the house for decades. The garden functions as the store's street-level signature, visible before a visitor ever steps inside.

Alaïa boutique at Miami Design District featuring Halleroed's pink mosaic design
Alaïa's first Florida boutique brings Parisian design to Miami Design DistrictPhoto Courtesy of Alaïa

Furniture as a Second Collection

Inside, interior designer Martin Brûlé curated a mix of twentieth-century design furniture and contemporary pieces, pulling in work from Reinhard Müller, François Arnal, Philippe Starck, Vladimir Kagan, Philippe Malouin, Tom Dixon, Ron Arad, and Gerard Kuijpers. The result treats the retail floor as a design showcase in its own right, alongside the ready-to-wear on display.

Why It Matters

The opening marks a real expansion point for the Paris house, not a pop-up or a seasonal footprint, and it adds another address to a Design District roster that already includes several of fashion's most design-forward flagships. For Miami, it is one more signal that the neighborhood's identity as a place where architecture and retail are treated as the same project continues to draw brands willing to build rather than simply lease space.

Botanical installation and designer displays inside Alaïa Miami boutique
Patrick Blanc's botanical installation anchors Alaïa's Miami boutique interiorPhoto Courtesy of Alaïa
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