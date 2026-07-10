Alaïa Opens Its First Florida Boutique in the Miami Design District

Alaïa opened its first Florida boutique at 171 NE 39th St. in the Miami Design District on June 30.
Swedish architecture studio Halleroed, a longtime collaborator of the house, designed the space around a pink mosaic that runs from the facade through the interior floors and furnishings.
French botanist Patrick Blanc, who has worked with Alaïa for years, created a botanical installation framed within a circular opening in the exterior.
The boutique's furniture selection, curated by interior designer Martin Brûlé, mixes twentieth-century design pieces with contemporary work from names including Philippe Starck, Vladimir Kagan, and Ron Arad.
Alaïa has opened its first boutique in Florida, taking up residence at 171 NE 39th St. in the Miami Design District as of June 30.
Halleroed, the Swedish architecture studio that has worked with Alaïa for years, designed the boutique around a soft pink mosaic that extends from the exterior facade through the interior floors, walls, and custom furnishings. The effect reads as a single material carried through the entire building rather than a series of separate design decisions.
The exterior's defining feature is a circular opening that frames a botanical installation by Patrick Blanc, the French botanist known for vertical gardens, who has collaborated with the house for decades. The garden functions as the store's street-level signature, visible before a visitor ever steps inside.
Inside, interior designer Martin Brûlé curated a mix of twentieth-century design furniture and contemporary pieces, pulling in work from Reinhard Müller, François Arnal, Philippe Starck, Vladimir Kagan, Philippe Malouin, Tom Dixon, Ron Arad, and Gerard Kuijpers. The result treats the retail floor as a design showcase in its own right, alongside the ready-to-wear on display.
The opening marks a real expansion point for the Paris house, not a pop-up or a seasonal footprint, and it adds another address to a Design District roster that already includes several of fashion's most design-forward flagships. For Miami, it is one more signal that the neighborhood's identity as a place where architecture and retail are treated as the same project continues to draw brands willing to build rather than simply lease space.
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