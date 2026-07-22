French Heritage Society's 2026 Summer Soiree Raises Record Funds in Bridgehampton

Founded in 1982, French Heritage Society is dedicated to preserving French architectural and cultural heritage and fostering the historic friendship between France and the United States. Over the past 44 years, FHS has awarded more than $16.5 million to over 710 restoration and cultural grants to properties throughout France and the United States, and has selected and supported nearly 600 university students who have crossed the Atlantic for internships at esteemed institutions. FHS has 12 chapters, 11 in the U.S. and one in Paris, with membership open to all.