French Heritage Society's 2026 Summer Soiree Raises Record Funds in Bridgehampton

French Heritage Society's fourth annual Summer Soiree drew nearly 240 guests to the Bridgehampton home of Maria and Kenneth Fishel.
The evening was the benefit's most successful to date, supporting FHS restoration grants, student internships, and educational programming.
A portion of proceeds benefits FHS's New York Chapter and three 2026 preservation grants: Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, Villa Albertine, and St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City.
The soiree was chaired by CeCe Black, Maria Fishel, Rosann Gutman, and Ann Van Ness, with FHS Trustees and Benefactor supporters among the record turnout.
The French Heritage Society (FHS) welcomed nearly 240 guests to its fourth annual Summer Soiree at the Bridgehampton home of Maria and Kenneth Fishel. Inspired by the elegance of Provence in summer, the evening brought together philanthropists, preservationists, and friends of France in support of FHS's mission to preserve French architectural and cultural heritage.
This year's Summer Soiree was the most successful in the benefit's history, raising significant funds to support French Heritage Society's restoration grants, student internships, and educational programming. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit FHS's New York Chapter, supporting three preservation grants in 2026: Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, and Villa Albertine and St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City.
The evening was chaired by CeCe Black, Maria Fishel, Rosann Gutman, and Ann Van Ness, and guests were welcomed by Maria and Kenneth Fishel, CeCe Black, Rosann Gutman, Ann Van Ness, and FHS Executive Director Jennifer Herlein.
Esteemed guests included FHS Trustees Jennifer Farrell, Kenneth Hausman, Brenda Howard, and Jean Shafiroff, along with Benefactor supporters Patricia Cossutta Arostegui and Puly Rincon, Elena Ayot, Nelly Azar Lumia, Elizabeth Belfer, Bettina Bennett, Lee Black, Melanie Boude, Geoffrey Brooke and Margaret Kurtz, Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Yann Coatanlem and James G. Brooks, Laura Codman and John Terwilliger, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, Francine Crocker, Noreen Donovan, Galina Fendikevich, Kenneth Fishel, Rodrigo Gamboa, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Nurit Kahane Haase, Catherine and Kenneth Higgins, Bruce Horten, James D. Howard, Franklin Lane, Leonard Lane, Marcela Margo Moore, Janice and Thomas Pecora, Brandon Pena, Julissa Perez, Kathy Prounis, Renata Sanfilippo, Martin Shafiroff, Elizabeth Steimberg and David Weiner, Lauren Summa, Amanda Taylor, Bill Van Ness, Suzie and Pierre Villere, and Carole Bellidora Westfall and David Hayes.
Additional guests included Jacques Acoca and Ruth Miller, Chris Arlotta, Candace Bushnell, Talia Carner, Alexandra and Bradley Fishel, Veronique Gabai, Sylvia Hemingway, Laya Indukuri and Aravind Srinivasan, Becky Bayless and Frederic de Joybert, Cheri Kaufman, Suzan Kremer, Christine Miller Martin, Aryan Nair and Solome Sommer, Alberto Mariaca, Lauren and Bob Roberts, Paula and Robert Smalley, Stephanie Smart, Alexandra Staton, Julie Wald, Andrea Wernick, Preston Wilson, Josette Winograd, and Pamela Wright.
Generous support was provided by Champagne EPC, Veronique Gabai, Maison Gabrielle, Societe de la Rassi, and JOG Editions, with art on the table by Christofle, Baccarat, and SFERRA. Revel Rouge founder Hank Stampfl created the evening's Provencal ambiance, while French-American vocalist Quentin Bruno, featured on The Voice: La plus belle voix, joined by Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks, brought guests to the dance floor. The gala host committee included Erica Noble and Ray Iwanowski, Kim and Greg Lippmann, and other longtime FHS supporters, and with record attendance and fundraising, this year's Summer Soiree reflected the Society's growing momentum and expanding base of supporters.
Founded in 1982, French Heritage Society is dedicated to preserving French architectural and cultural heritage and fostering the historic friendship between France and the United States. Over the past 44 years, FHS has awarded more than $16.5 million to over 710 restoration and cultural grants to properties throughout France and the United States, and has selected and supported nearly 600 university students who have crossed the Atlantic for internships at esteemed institutions. FHS has 12 chapters, 11 in the U.S. and one in Paris, with membership open to all.
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