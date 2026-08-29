The Luxury You Cannot Book Online: Inside Badrutt's Palace Hotel

At a Glance
The defining amenities of a great stay are increasingly the ones no booking engine can surface. As travelers prioritize experiential luxury and personalization, Badrutt's Palace Hotel in St. Moritz has leaned into offerings that can only be accessed and arranged while in residence at one of the world's most iconic properties.
From the moment of arrival, guests can request a chauffeur transfer in the hotel's vintage 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom, formerly owned by the British Royal Family, gliding past the designer boutiques of Via Serlas and up to the palace walls in appropriate style.
The Serlas Prestige Suite offers a sanctuary of elevated Alpine design with captivating views of Via Serlas and the surrounding Swiss Alps. Guests seeking to unwind can inquire about private spa-suite treatments featuring holistic Ayurvedic therapies overlooking the Engadin Mountains, while an intimate Krug dinner in the hotel's private Wine Cellar delivers an exclusive evening surrounded by an extensive collection.
The refreshed Palazzino Kids' Club welcomes younger guests, while teens get the property's best-kept secret: the newly opened Palace Arcade, a hidden, neon-lit gaming lounge tucked behind a mountain-rock tunnel and accessed through an unmarked door with a private keycard, stocked with Mario Kart and Step ManiaX. The message is consistent from the Phantom to the arcade: the palace's finest offerings reveal themselves only to those inside.
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