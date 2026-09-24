1Berkshire publishes the 2026 Official Guide to the Berkshires as it marks a decade

At a Glance
1Berkshire, the central connector dedicated to preserving, positioning and promoting Berkshire County's distinct sense of place, has announced that this year's Official Guide to the Berkshires is here. The release of the 2026 Guide is the initial step in celebrating 1Berkshire's decade of driving business, tourism and regional growth. Since its 2016 merger, 1Berkshire has helped connect businesses, attract visitors and strengthen the Berkshires' sense of place.
As the organization moves through its 10th year, its focus remains on championing the region's business community, amplifying the county's appeal to visitors and helping ensure long-term growth for one of Massachusetts' most distinctive destinations. Through its work as the Regional Tourism Council, 1Berkshire is focused on marketing the Berkshires as an ideal vacation destination, and this Guide is one of many ways it shines a light on all businesses working in and supporting tourism in the region.
This marketing tool is fundamental for supporting tourism growth and economic vibrancy. It showcases the Berkshires' unique combination of world-class culture and entertainment, a deeply rooted food culture and year-round outdoor adventure. In addition, it highlights local member businesses and tells unique regional stories to inspire travelers. Whether a repeat visitor, a second homeowner or someone exploring the area for the first time, readers will find the resource available now across all of 1Berkshire's marketing channels.
Ready to be inspired? Order a free copy of the Guide, or peruse the digital version at berkshires.org.
1Berkshire credits its members, and especially its enhanced members, for making the Guide possible. The 2026 edition organizes those members into categories spanning Arts and Culture, Nature and Recreation, Food and Drink, Shopping, Personal Care and Wellness, Festivals and Special Events, Camps, Places to Stay, Weddings, Chambers, Transportation and Travel Assistance, and Living Here. Among the marquee names are Tanglewood, MASS MoCA, the Clark Art Institute, the Norman Rockwell Museum, Jacob's Pillow, Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa and the Red Lion Inn, alongside hundreds of regional restaurants, shops, inns, outdoor outfitters and community organizations.
Throughout this 10th anniversary year, 1Berkshire looks forward to continuing its programs and initiatives that help grow the Berkshire region. Visitors, residents, entrepreneurs and business owners in the Berkshires can discover how to celebrate the milestone at berkshires.org/events.
Less than three hours from New York City and Boston, the Berkshires offer culture and adventure year-round. The surrounding mountains provide plenty of opportunity for outdoor excursions in all seasons while world class culture and entertainment, along with a deeply rooted food culture and an array of lodging options amidst picturesque towns, set this region apart. The Berkshires is a picturesque rural destination with a cultural scene to rival far larger urban dwellings. For more info visit berkshires.org.
1Berkshire is a county-wide marketing and economic development organization that works to simultaneously preserve, position, and promote Berkshire County's profound sense of place. Its mission is to advance Berkshire County's economy by advocating for the business community and attracting visitors. Powered by membership, 1Berkshire provides programs that connect businesses with resources and potential customers, as well as develop future leaders and support entrepreneurs. For more information, visit 1Berkshire.com.
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