CSI Greenwich brings CSI5* show jumping to Greenwich Polo Club this weekend

CSI Greenwich also brings the social side of Greenwich Polo Club's polo Sundays into a new arena. General admission is complimentary, while new reserved grandstand seating is being introduced for 2026. Spectators can also choose premium hospitality in the Mohegan Sun Lounge, VIP tables and private Garden Suites. Beyond the competition, Vendor Village, local food trucks and bars presented by The Cup Bearer create an afternoon designed for seasoned equestrian followers and first-time spectators alike.