CSI Greenwich brings CSI5* show jumping to Greenwich Polo Club this weekend

At a Glance
On Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, 2026, CSI Greenwich returns to Greenwich Polo Club, transforming Trelawny Stadium into an international show jumping arena and bringing many of the world's top riders and horses to Connecticut for CSI5* and CSI2* competition. The two-day event is the final act of the club's 2026 equestrian season, following a summer of high-goal polo at Conyers Farm.
Saturday's public highlight will be the Major League Show Jumping CSI5* Team Competition, beginning at 2:00pm. On Sunday, the spotlight shifts to the CSI5* Grand Prix of Greenwich, also beginning at 2:00pm, where horse and rider combinations will tackle a demanding 1.60-meter Grand Prix course in the weekend's marquee individual competition.
The result is a fitting bookend to Greenwich Polo Club's summer: the speed and strategy of polo giving way to the precision, power and athleticism of international show jumping.
CSI Greenwich also brings the social side of Greenwich Polo Club's polo Sundays into a new arena. General admission is complimentary, while new reserved grandstand seating is being introduced for 2026. Spectators can also choose premium hospitality in the Mohegan Sun Lounge, VIP tables and private Garden Suites. Beyond the competition, Vendor Village, local food trucks and bars presented by The Cup Bearer create an afternoon designed for seasoned equestrian followers and first-time spectators alike.
From the final chukkers of summer to the final fences of a Grand Prix course, September at Greenwich Polo Club promises to finish the 2026 equestrian season at full gallop.
The summer delivered plenty of drama. Greenwich Polo Club's 2026 season began in June and took spectators through the American Cup, East Coast Silver Cup and East Coast Gold Cup before arriving at the prestigious East Coast Open, presented by Audi. The tournament opened August 30, 2026, returned to the field September 6 and held its final Sunday match on September 13, featuring teams Igea, Audi, Las Brisas and Flyhouse.
That summer reinforced what has made Greenwich Polo Club one of the East Coast's distinctive sporting destinations: elite athletes, both human and equine, competing at speed against the backdrop of one of Connecticut's most celebrated social settings.
The East Coast Silver Cup provided some of the season's most memorable fireworks. Nuenergen defeated IGEA, 13-12, with a winning penalty goal in a seventh-chukker overtime opener before FlyHouse, the reigning 2025 East Coast Open champion, edged Dracarys, 11-10, during the tournament. FlyHouse ultimately captured the Silver Cup itself in another sudden-death overtime thriller, defeating Round Hill, 15-14, before sold-out crowds.
The East Coast Open is one of the signature competitions on Greenwich Polo Club's calendar. The tournament carries a history stretching back to 1978 and is contested for the historic Perry Trophy, whose origins date to 1905.
Sunday polo at Greenwich has become as much a summer ritual as a sporting competition. Gates opened at 1:00pm ahead of the 3:00pm match, with guests gathering field-side for picnics, cocktails and hospitality before taking to the field themselves for the traditional halftime divot stomp. Viewing experiences ranged from lawn seating to reserved umbrellas, bistro tables, SkyBoxes and private cabanas.
Greenwich Polo Club's 2026 sponsors include Interactive Brokers, presenting sponsor of the East Coast Gold Cup and official online trading solution, Audi, presenting sponsor of the East Coast Open and official vehicle partner, Mohegan Sun Online Casino, Hospital for Special Surgery, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, Barbados Tourism Marketing, FlyHouse, UBS, COVQ, Morano Group Landscapes, U.S. Polo ASSN., La Suite Skincare, and Penmax Communications, Inc.
Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo Club is one of the world's top high-goal polo venues. The club opens its gates to ticketed spectators on many Sundays from June through September, offering a unique guest experience at its famous Sunday Polo Matches. Just a short train ride and Uber trip away from Manhattan, attendees find a stunning venue that showcases the world of equestrian sports in a first-class manner. For tickets, schedule updates and additional information, visit www.greenwichpoloclub.com.
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