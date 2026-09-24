New York's fall 2026 calendar: fashion, art, culture and society

New York turns a little greener Saturday, October 3, 2026, as Trees New York, together with its coalition partners at Forest for All NYC, presents the fifth annual City of Forest Day, New York City's largest celebration of trees. Taking place across all five boroughs, the day brings thousands of New Yorkers together through tree walks, planting and stewardship, park restoration, birding, hiking and family activities designed to celebrate and protect the city's urban forest. The event also highlights the vital role trees play in creating a healthier, cooler and more resilient New York while encouraging residents to become active stewards of their own neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.treesny.org.