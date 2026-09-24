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New York's fall 2026 calendar: fashion, art, culture and society

From the MvVO Art Show at the Waldorf Astoria to The New York Women's Foundation Neighborhood Dinner, here is what remains on the season's calendar, plus a look back at how September opened.
Painting by Hunt Slonem titled Pink Play, 2024
Hunt Slonem, Pink Play, 2024Hunt Slonem
7 min read

At a Glance

  • MvVO ART SHOW 2026 is on view at the Waldorf Astoria New York through September 27, 2026, presented with Guerlain Wellness Spa.
  • Don Hershman's solo exhibition OUT OF LINE opens Thursday, October 1, 2026 at One Art Space in Tribeca.
  • The fifth annual City of Forest Day takes place across all five boroughs on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
  • The Baker House 1650 hosts a reception for the 34th Hamptons International Film Festival on October 11, and The New York Women's Foundation Neighborhood Dinner follows on November 10 in Astoria.

Fall arrived at full speed this year as New York and the surrounding region moved from the final days of the summer social season into a packed calendar of polo, fashion, art, architecture and philanthropy. The season began in Greenwich over Labor Day weekend, shifted quickly to New York Fashion Week and moved through Manhattan galleries and Grand Central Terminal. It now continues at the newly reopened Waldorf Astoria before heading into October and November with exhibitions and philanthropic gatherings across the city and the East End.

Still Ahead This Season

MvVO ART SHOW 2026 at the Waldorf Astoria New York, September 21 to 27, 2026

The art world moves uptown as MvVO ART SHOW 2026 arrives at the Waldorf Astoria New York from September 21 to 27, 2026. Presented in partnership with Waldorf Astoria New York and Guerlain Wellness Spa, the exhibition is timed to coincide with a particularly international moment in Manhattan, alongside the city's September art activity and the United Nations General Assembly. MvVO ART, known for presenting artists in settings including Sotheby's, Times Square and the New York Stock Exchange, brings together members of its creative community with new artists selected through its 2026 open call. For more, visit www.mvvoart.com.

CSI Greenwich at Greenwich Polo Club, September 26 and 27, 2026

The focus in Greenwich shifts from the polo field to the show jumping arena as CSI Greenwich returns September 26 and 27, 2026. The two-day event brings Olympic-level international CSI5* show jumping to Greenwich Polo Club, with leading riders and horses competing at one of the most distinctive stops on the international equestrian calendar. For information, visit www.greenwichpoloclub.com.

Hunt Slonem at One Art Space, on view through September 28, 2026

Internationally recognized artist Hunt Slonem's takeover of One Art Space in Tribeca runs through September 28, 2026. The solo exhibition brings Slonem's unmistakable visual world to downtown Manhattan. Known internationally for his neo-expressionist paintings of birds, butterflies and rabbits, Slonem has developed a singular visual language built around repetition, vivid color and recurring natural motifs. Among the key works presented are Pink Ascension and Blue Hutch, placing the exhibition firmly among the art highlights surrounding New York's September cultural calendar. For more details, visit www.huntslonem.com and www.oneartspace.com.

Don Hershman, OUT OF LINE, Exhibition Launch at One Art Space, October 1, 2026

Abstract artwork of overlapping colored lines by Don Hershman
Out of Line #4, Don Hershman (2026), acrylic ink and pencilLuz Martina Ruiz
Portrait of artist Don Hershman
Artist Don HershmanYooniversal Media, courtesy of Lawlor Media Group

October opens in Tribeca as San Francisco-based artist and surgeon Don Hershman presents OUT OF LINE, opening Thursday, October 1, 2026 at One Art Space. The solo exhibition brings together four bodies of Hershman's work: The Art of Code Switching, I Am a Barn, Urban Abstraction and Still/Still, tracing the evolution of a visual language in which repeated and overlapping lines build color, rhythm, atmosphere and emotional tension. The exhibition also explores the unusual duality of Hershman's life as both a nationally recognized podiatric surgeon and a practicing artist, connecting the precision and structural thinking of medicine with the expressive freedom of painting. For more information, visit www.donhershman.com and www.oneartspace.com.

City of Forest Day, Saturday, October 3, 2026

New York turns a little greener Saturday, October 3, 2026, as Trees New York, together with its coalition partners at Forest for All NYC, presents the fifth annual City of Forest Day, New York City's largest celebration of trees. Taking place across all five boroughs, the day brings thousands of New Yorkers together through tree walks, planting and stewardship, park restoration, birding, hiking and family activities designed to celebrate and protect the city's urban forest. The event also highlights the vital role trees play in creating a healthier, cooler and more resilient New York while encouraging residents to become active stewards of their own neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.treesny.org.

The Baker House 1650 Reception to Celebrate HIFF, Sunday, October 11, 2026

Gold cuff bracelet set with a purple amethyst stone
Alberto Luzzi 7.2 Aurora 18k gold vermeil bezel-set statement cuff bracelet with amethystCourtesy of Lawlor Media Group

The East End's fall cultural season continues Sunday, October 11, 2026 as The Baker House 1650 hosts a special reception celebrating the 34th Hamptons International Film Festival. Set within the historic East Hampton property's English-inspired interiors and gardens, the intimate gathering will bring together guests and friends of The Baker House for an evening celebrating film, creativity and the energy HIFF brings to the Hamptons each fall, alongside fine jewelry from Alberto Luzzi and photography from local artist Ashley Medici. Located in the heart of East Hampton Village, The Baker House provides an elegant setting as filmmakers, industry figures, patrons and film lovers gather across the East End for the festival. For more information, visit www.bakerhouse1650.com and www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.

The New York Women's Foundation 2026 Neighborhood Dinner, Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Six women posing together at a New York Women's Foundation dinner
The New York Women's Foundation Neighborhood Dinner: Brennan Gang, Stacey Cumberbatch, Ana Oliveira, Lorena Kourousias, Linda Goode Bryant and Luisa NavarroPMC

The fall calendar continues into November with The New York Women's Foundation's 2026 Neighborhood Dinner on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens. A New York tradition dating to 1994, the Neighborhood Dinner moves among the boroughs and recognizes women and community leaders creating change at the local level. This year's Queens edition will bring together community leaders, supporters, philanthropists and advocates while spotlighting people and organizations expanding opportunity and strengthening communities across New York City. For more, visit www.nywf.org.

How the Season Opened

Greenwich Polo Club, September 6 and 13, 2026

Polo team celebrating with a trophy on the field
The Greenwich Cup 2026 winning team celebrates at Greenwich Polo ClubGreenwich Polo Club

The fall equestrian season began in Greenwich as Greenwich Polo Club brought together two of the sport's most spectacular disciplines during September. The East Coast Open, presented by Audi, continued with Sunday polo on September 6 and September 13, 2026, bringing leading players and equine athletes to the field at Conyers Farm for one of the most celebrated tournaments on the East Coast polo calendar. Established in 1981 and recognized as one of the world's leading high-goal polo venues, Greenwich Polo Club combines elite competition with a distinctive field-side social scene of lawn seating, hospitality, cabanas and the traditional halftime divot stomp.

CatWalk FurBaby, Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Karen Floyd on the runway at CatWalk FurBaby
Karen Floyd at CatWalk FurBabyPMC / Sean Zanni

Fashion Week began with four-legged stars sharing the runway when CatWalk FurBaby, presented by ELYSIAN Impact, returned to Sony Hall on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Now in its fourth year, the event brought designers, models, celebrity supporters and rescue animals together for an evening where New York Fashion Week glamour met animal welfare advocacy. Presented in collaboration with Runway 7, the runway paired fashion with participating rescue organizations, using the visibility of Fashion Week to support adoption, fundraising and awareness for animals in need. For more information, visit www.readelysian.com.

Alberto Luzzi Fine Jewelry Room Opening, Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Fine jewelry designer Alberto Luzzi celebrated the opening of the brand's fine jewelry room at its Thompson Street flagship store in New York City on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. For more information, visit www.albertoluzzi.com.

Hunt Slonem at One Art Space, Opening Reception Thursday, September 10, 2026

The fashion calendar overlapped with the art world as Hunt Slonem's solo exhibition at One Art Space in Tribeca, running from August 18 through September 28, 2026, held its opening reception on Thursday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Victor de Souza, Friday, September 11, 2026

New York Fashion Week gathered momentum Friday, September 11, 2026, when Victor de Souza presented his latest collection at Arlo Midtown. Known for sculptural silhouettes, theatrical presentation and a couture-informed approach to fashion, the New York-based designer has built a distinctive identity around clothing that sits at the intersection of fashion, fantasy and craftsmanship. The presentation added an independent designer voice to a Fashion Week calendar increasingly defined by shows staged beyond the traditional runway format. For more, visit www.victordesouzany.com.

hiTechMODA at New York Fashion Week, Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, 2026

Model on the runway in an Alonso Maximo design at hiTechMODA
hiTechMODA Productions at NYFW presents Alonso Maximo DesignCourtesy of Lawlor Media Group

hiTechMODA returned to the Edison Ballroom for two days of runway programming Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, 2026. The international fashion platform staged multiple shows throughout both days, bringing designers from the United States and around the world to New York. Friday's program began at 4:30 p.m., followed by evening shows, while Saturday featured runway presentations from morning through evening. With designers representing multiple continents and a Fashion Week pop-up in the Hotel Edison lobby, the program created a broad showcase for emerging and established independent fashion talent. For more information, visit www.hitechmoda.com.

Southampton History Museum Insider's View, Saturday, September 12, 2026

Guests at the Southampton History Museum Insider's View
Southampton History Museum Insider's View 2026Southampton History Museum

Fashion Week was not the only attraction on Saturday, September 12, 2026. On the East End, the Southampton History Museum presented its annual Insider's View, offering guests an opportunity to explore distinctive private properties and architectural stories that help define Southampton. The event reflects the museum's wider mission of preserving and interpreting the history and culture of greater Southampton while opening a window onto the architecture, design and heritage of one of America's most storied communities. For more information, visit www.southamptonhistory.org.

Malan Breton at New York Fashion Week, Sunday, September 13, 2026

Designer Malan Breton returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar Sunday, September 13, 2026, continuing a career built around cinematic runway presentations, couture craftsmanship and a distinctive fusion of fashion, music and performance. Breton's shows have become known for creating a world around the collection rather than simply sending clothes down a runway, bringing together fashion personalities, performers, social figures and international media for one of the independent calendar's signature presentations. For more, visit www.malanbreton.com.

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio Launch at NYFW, Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Fashion Week reached one of New York's most recognizable landmarks Tuesday, September 15, 2026, when Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio staged its launch runway event at Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal. Co-founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela Seewald, V&S Global Studio has been created as a platform connecting emerging designers with global media, investors, strategic partners and opportunities for growth. The invitation-only Grand Central runway brought designers together with press, buyers, family offices and cultural leaders, turning one of Manhattan's great public interiors into an international fashion showcase. For further details, visit www.vsglobalstudio.com.

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New York Fashion Week
Fall Calendar
MvVO Art Show
Waldorf Astoria
One Art Space
Hamptons International Film Festival
New York Women's Foundation
Greenwich Polo Club
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