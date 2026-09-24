New York's fall 2026 calendar: fashion, art, culture and society

At a Glance
Fall arrived at full speed this year as New York and the surrounding region moved from the final days of the summer social season into a packed calendar of polo, fashion, art, architecture and philanthropy. The season began in Greenwich over Labor Day weekend, shifted quickly to New York Fashion Week and moved through Manhattan galleries and Grand Central Terminal. It now continues at the newly reopened Waldorf Astoria before heading into October and November with exhibitions and philanthropic gatherings across the city and the East End.
The art world moves uptown as MvVO ART SHOW 2026 arrives at the Waldorf Astoria New York from September 21 to 27, 2026. Presented in partnership with Waldorf Astoria New York and Guerlain Wellness Spa, the exhibition is timed to coincide with a particularly international moment in Manhattan, alongside the city's September art activity and the United Nations General Assembly. MvVO ART, known for presenting artists in settings including Sotheby's, Times Square and the New York Stock Exchange, brings together members of its creative community with new artists selected through its 2026 open call. For more, visit www.mvvoart.com.
The focus in Greenwich shifts from the polo field to the show jumping arena as CSI Greenwich returns September 26 and 27, 2026. The two-day event brings Olympic-level international CSI5* show jumping to Greenwich Polo Club, with leading riders and horses competing at one of the most distinctive stops on the international equestrian calendar. For information, visit www.greenwichpoloclub.com.
Internationally recognized artist Hunt Slonem's takeover of One Art Space in Tribeca runs through September 28, 2026. The solo exhibition brings Slonem's unmistakable visual world to downtown Manhattan. Known internationally for his neo-expressionist paintings of birds, butterflies and rabbits, Slonem has developed a singular visual language built around repetition, vivid color and recurring natural motifs. Among the key works presented are Pink Ascension and Blue Hutch, placing the exhibition firmly among the art highlights surrounding New York's September cultural calendar. For more details, visit www.huntslonem.com and www.oneartspace.com.
October opens in Tribeca as San Francisco-based artist and surgeon Don Hershman presents OUT OF LINE, opening Thursday, October 1, 2026 at One Art Space. The solo exhibition brings together four bodies of Hershman's work: The Art of Code Switching, I Am a Barn, Urban Abstraction and Still/Still, tracing the evolution of a visual language in which repeated and overlapping lines build color, rhythm, atmosphere and emotional tension. The exhibition also explores the unusual duality of Hershman's life as both a nationally recognized podiatric surgeon and a practicing artist, connecting the precision and structural thinking of medicine with the expressive freedom of painting. For more information, visit www.donhershman.com and www.oneartspace.com.
New York turns a little greener Saturday, October 3, 2026, as Trees New York, together with its coalition partners at Forest for All NYC, presents the fifth annual City of Forest Day, New York City's largest celebration of trees. Taking place across all five boroughs, the day brings thousands of New Yorkers together through tree walks, planting and stewardship, park restoration, birding, hiking and family activities designed to celebrate and protect the city's urban forest. The event also highlights the vital role trees play in creating a healthier, cooler and more resilient New York while encouraging residents to become active stewards of their own neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.treesny.org.
The East End's fall cultural season continues Sunday, October 11, 2026 as The Baker House 1650 hosts a special reception celebrating the 34th Hamptons International Film Festival. Set within the historic East Hampton property's English-inspired interiors and gardens, the intimate gathering will bring together guests and friends of The Baker House for an evening celebrating film, creativity and the energy HIFF brings to the Hamptons each fall, alongside fine jewelry from Alberto Luzzi and photography from local artist Ashley Medici. Located in the heart of East Hampton Village, The Baker House provides an elegant setting as filmmakers, industry figures, patrons and film lovers gather across the East End for the festival. For more information, visit www.bakerhouse1650.com and www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.
The fall calendar continues into November with The New York Women's Foundation's 2026 Neighborhood Dinner on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens. A New York tradition dating to 1994, the Neighborhood Dinner moves among the boroughs and recognizes women and community leaders creating change at the local level. This year's Queens edition will bring together community leaders, supporters, philanthropists and advocates while spotlighting people and organizations expanding opportunity and strengthening communities across New York City. For more, visit www.nywf.org.
The fall equestrian season began in Greenwich as Greenwich Polo Club brought together two of the sport's most spectacular disciplines during September. The East Coast Open, presented by Audi, continued with Sunday polo on September 6 and September 13, 2026, bringing leading players and equine athletes to the field at Conyers Farm for one of the most celebrated tournaments on the East Coast polo calendar. Established in 1981 and recognized as one of the world's leading high-goal polo venues, Greenwich Polo Club combines elite competition with a distinctive field-side social scene of lawn seating, hospitality, cabanas and the traditional halftime divot stomp.
Fashion Week began with four-legged stars sharing the runway when CatWalk FurBaby, presented by ELYSIAN Impact, returned to Sony Hall on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Now in its fourth year, the event brought designers, models, celebrity supporters and rescue animals together for an evening where New York Fashion Week glamour met animal welfare advocacy. Presented in collaboration with Runway 7, the runway paired fashion with participating rescue organizations, using the visibility of Fashion Week to support adoption, fundraising and awareness for animals in need. For more information, visit www.readelysian.com.
Fine jewelry designer Alberto Luzzi celebrated the opening of the brand's fine jewelry room at its Thompson Street flagship store in New York City on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. For more information, visit www.albertoluzzi.com.
The fashion calendar overlapped with the art world as Hunt Slonem's solo exhibition at One Art Space in Tribeca, running from August 18 through September 28, 2026, held its opening reception on Thursday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
New York Fashion Week gathered momentum Friday, September 11, 2026, when Victor de Souza presented his latest collection at Arlo Midtown. Known for sculptural silhouettes, theatrical presentation and a couture-informed approach to fashion, the New York-based designer has built a distinctive identity around clothing that sits at the intersection of fashion, fantasy and craftsmanship. The presentation added an independent designer voice to a Fashion Week calendar increasingly defined by shows staged beyond the traditional runway format. For more, visit www.victordesouzany.com.
hiTechMODA returned to the Edison Ballroom for two days of runway programming Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, 2026. The international fashion platform staged multiple shows throughout both days, bringing designers from the United States and around the world to New York. Friday's program began at 4:30 p.m., followed by evening shows, while Saturday featured runway presentations from morning through evening. With designers representing multiple continents and a Fashion Week pop-up in the Hotel Edison lobby, the program created a broad showcase for emerging and established independent fashion talent. For more information, visit www.hitechmoda.com.
Fashion Week was not the only attraction on Saturday, September 12, 2026. On the East End, the Southampton History Museum presented its annual Insider's View, offering guests an opportunity to explore distinctive private properties and architectural stories that help define Southampton. The event reflects the museum's wider mission of preserving and interpreting the history and culture of greater Southampton while opening a window onto the architecture, design and heritage of one of America's most storied communities. For more information, visit www.southamptonhistory.org.
Designer Malan Breton returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar Sunday, September 13, 2026, continuing a career built around cinematic runway presentations, couture craftsmanship and a distinctive fusion of fashion, music and performance. Breton's shows have become known for creating a world around the collection rather than simply sending clothes down a runway, bringing together fashion personalities, performers, social figures and international media for one of the independent calendar's signature presentations. For more, visit www.malanbreton.com.
Fashion Week reached one of New York's most recognizable landmarks Tuesday, September 15, 2026, when Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio staged its launch runway event at Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal. Co-founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela Seewald, V&S Global Studio has been created as a platform connecting emerging designers with global media, investors, strategic partners and opportunities for growth. The invitation-only Grand Central runway brought designers together with press, buyers, family offices and cultural leaders, turning one of Manhattan's great public interiors into an international fashion showcase. For further details, visit www.vsglobalstudio.com.
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