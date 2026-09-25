Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County serves up Paddles for a Purpose

At a Glance
The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County will present Paddles for a Purpose, a charity pickleball tournament, on Friday, September 25, 2026 at Replay, 6600 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, Florida. The event brings together players, spectators and community supporters for a day of competition, connection and giving back, benefiting behavioral health services and family support programs. Registration begins at 9:00am, with play beginning at 10:00am.
The event is hosted with the Palm Beach Royals, the local Palm Beach Pro Pickleball team, with Copperpoint Brewing Co. serving as the exclusive beverage sponsor.
The Paddles for a Purpose Event Chairs include former Miss Palm Beach USA and Founder of Schilling Social, Gracie Harbinson, and her husband, Australian professional golfer Brody Harbinson. Other community supporters include the Paddle Bag Sponsor, Razorback Electric. All players will receive a goody bag for their participation, created through collaborative partnerships with Jade Dental, Smash House Burgers, PuraVida Chiropractic and Wellness, and Applied Nutrition.
"We developed 'Paddles for a Purpose' because pickleball is inherently about community, connection and physical activity, all of which are pillars of good mental health," said Todd L'Herrou, CEO of the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County Inc.
Player registration options include individual and double player entry, plus a league package. Spectator tickets are also available and include food, two adult beverage tickets, tournament viewing and participation in chance drawings. All proceeds directly benefit the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. For more information about the event, visit www.ctrfam.org/paddles/.
Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has embraced the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is accredited by CARF International and by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management. For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org.
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