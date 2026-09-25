Southampton History Museum opens the hedges for its annual Insider's View

At a Glance
For one afternoon, the hedges parted and some of Southampton's closely guarded architectural treasures came into view as the Southampton History Museum welcomed guests to its annual Insider's View. The program gave visitors a rare look inside a specially curated selection of distinguished private homes and gardens before a celebratory reception at the historic Rogers Mansion.
The popular program offered a rare opportunity to explore a specially curated selection of distinguished private homes and gardens, giving visitors an intimate look at the architecture, landscape design and stewardship that have helped define Southampton for generations. In keeping with Insider's View tradition, the participating properties had remained secret until the day of the tour, adding an element of discovery as guests received their maps and set out across Southampton.
After an afternoon spent going behind the hedges, guests gathered on the grounds of the historic Rogers Mansion, headquarters of the Southampton History Museum, for a reception sponsored by Sant Ambroeus. The gathering brought together supporters of the museum, preservation advocates and members of the Southampton community to celebrate the village's architectural and cultural heritage.
Insider's View raises important awareness and support for the Southampton History Museum's work to preserve historic sites, collections and archives while presenting educational programs that connect new generations with the community's past. The aim goes beyond showcasing exceptional properties: it demonstrates the preservation efforts that have protected Southampton's historic identity.
The Southampton History Museum preserves and educates the public about the history and culture of Southampton, NY by engaging broad audiences in our shared heritage. The Museum is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization chartered by the New York State Board of Regents and incorporated under the New York State Education Department. For further information, please visit www.southamptonhistory.org.
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