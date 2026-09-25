Luxury News

Southampton History Museum opens the hedges for its annual Insider's View

The program gave guests a rare look inside a secret selection of Southampton's private homes and gardens before a reception at Rogers Mansion sponsored by Sant Ambroeus.
Guests gathered on the lawn at Rogers Mansion for the Insider's View reception
The reception on the grounds of Rogers Mansion, Southampton History Museum Insider's View 2026Lisa Tamburini
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The Southampton History Museum welcomed guests to its annual Insider's View, a curated tour of distinguished private homes and gardens in Southampton.
  • Following tradition, the participating properties were kept secret until the day of the tour, when guests received their maps.
  • The afternoon closed with a reception on the grounds of the historic Rogers Mansion, the museum's headquarters, sponsored by Sant Ambroeus.
  • Proceeds and awareness support the museum's work preserving historic sites, collections and archives and presenting educational programs.

For one afternoon, the hedges parted and some of Southampton's closely guarded architectural treasures came into view as the Southampton History Museum welcomed guests to its annual Insider's View. The program gave visitors a rare look inside a specially curated selection of distinguished private homes and gardens before a celebratory reception at the historic Rogers Mansion.

Behind the Hedges

The popular program offered a rare opportunity to explore a specially curated selection of distinguished private homes and gardens, giving visitors an intimate look at the architecture, landscape design and stewardship that have helped define Southampton for generations. In keeping with Insider's View tradition, the participating properties had remained secret until the day of the tour, adding an element of discovery as guests received their maps and set out across Southampton.

Reception at Rogers Mansion

Six guests posing together at the Insider's View reception
Averitt Buttry, Mark Lemerise, Jaime Jimenez, Sarah Kautz, Anthony Squatrito and Mary SlatteryLisa Tamburini
Bob and Nancy Beck at the Insider's View reception
Bob and Nancy BeckLisa Tamburini
Five guests posing together at the Insider's View reception
Calla Clay, Beth Gardner, Vince and Jackie Scerbinski and Sally Van AllenLisa Tamburini

After an afternoon spent going behind the hedges, guests gathered on the grounds of the historic Rogers Mansion, headquarters of the Southampton History Museum, for a reception sponsored by Sant Ambroeus. The gathering brought together supporters of the museum, preservation advocates and members of the Southampton community to celebrate the village's architectural and cultural heritage.

Supporting Preservation

Nancy Stone and Greg D'Elia at the Insider's View reception
Nancy Stone and Greg D'EliaLisa Tamburini
Sarah Kautz and Willa Bernstein at the Insider's View reception
Sarah Kautz and Willa BernsteinLisa Tamburini

Insider's View raises important awareness and support for the Southampton History Museum's work to preserve historic sites, collections and archives while presenting educational programs that connect new generations with the community's past. The aim goes beyond showcasing exceptional properties: it demonstrates the preservation efforts that have protected Southampton's historic identity.

About the Southampton History Museum

The Southampton History Museum preserves and educates the public about the history and culture of Southampton, NY by engaging broad audiences in our shared heritage. The Museum is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization chartered by the New York State Board of Regents and incorporated under the New York State Education Department. For further information, please visit www.southamptonhistory.org.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Hamptons
Historic Preservation
Southampton History Museum
Insider's View
Rogers Mansion
Southampton
Architecture
Sant Ambroeus
Resident™ Magazine
resident.com