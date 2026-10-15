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Antonella Bertello and Jean Shafiroff Toast the Hamptons Film Festival with Fashion, Wine, Art and Philanthropy

The Baker House 1650 reception in East Hampton put a spotlight on wines from Sir Ridley Scott's family vineyard, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County's Old Bags Luncheon and artwork by Ashley Medici
Antonella Bertello and Jean Shafiroff at The Baker House 1650 Hamptons Film Festival reception
Antonella Bertello, Jean ShafiroffBFA / Skylar Searing
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff hosted an autumn reception celebrating the Hamptons International Film Festival at the historic East Hampton boutique hotel.
  • The evening introduced guests to wines from Mas des Infermières, the Provençal estate owned by Sir Ridley Scott and his family, and showcased the photography and artwork of Ashley Medici.
  • Shafiroff used the occasion to spotlight the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County's Old Bags Luncheon, set for Wednesday, February 17, 2027, co-chaired by Shafiroff, Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda.
  • Guests included Maria van Vlodrop, James and Meghan McCartney, Frederico Azevedo, Donna Rubin, Frank Cilione and Katrina Peebles.

A Stylish Finale to the East End's Social Season

Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff welcomed guests to an autumn reception celebrating the Hamptons International Film Festival at the historic East Hampton boutique hotel. Bringing together the worlds of film, fashion, fine art and philanthropy, the gathering offered a stylish finale to the East End's social season as the Hamptons welcomed filmmakers, artists and cinema enthusiasts for one of the region's most anticipated cultural events.

Set against the elegant surroundings of The Baker House, the reception brought together friends, philanthropists, artists and members of the Hamptons social community for an evening of conversation and celebration. The occasion also provided an opportunity to introduce guests to wines from Mas des Infermières, the French vineyard owned by acclaimed filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott and his family, to highlight the upcoming Old Bags Luncheon benefiting the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, and to showcase the work of artist Ashley Medici.

Jean Shafiroff in an evening look at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton
Jean ShafiroffBFA / Skylar Searing

Wines from Sir Ridley Scott's Family Vineyard

With the Hamptons Film Festival bringing a wave of creative energy to the East End, the reception reflected the intersection of artistic expression and social engagement. The featured wines from Mas des Infermières, the Provençal wine estate owned by Sir Ridley Scott and his family, combine the filmmaker's passion for storytelling and visual artistry with the traditions of French winemaking.

Bottles of Mas des Infermières wine from Sir Ridley Scott's family estate
Mas des Infermières WineBFA / Skylar Searing

A Spotlight on the Old Bags Luncheon

For Jean Shafiroff, the reception provided an opportunity to draw attention to the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County and its signature Old Bags Luncheon. The annual charitable event brings together supporters to raise funds for programs serving children, families and individuals facing challenges in Palm Beach County. With its distinctive combination of designer handbags, charitable giving and social engagement, the luncheon has become a fixture on the Palm Beach philanthropic calendar. The 2027 Old Bags Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, February 17, 2027, and will be co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff, Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda.

Display for the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County Old Bags Luncheon
Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Old Bags LuncheonBFA / Skylar Searing

The Art of Ashley Medici and the Evening's Guests

The celebration also placed a spotlight on the work of Ashley Medici, whose photography and artwork added a creative dimension to the gathering.

Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Antonella Bertello, Ashley Medici, Björgvin, Maria van Vlodrop, James McCartney, Meghan McCartney, Frederico Azevedo, Sarah Kautz, Caroline Rhoad, David McMaster, Donna Rubin, Joni Fischer, Christopher Fischer, Frank Cilione and Katrina Peebles.

Artwork by Ashley Medici on display at The Baker House 1650
Art by Ashley MediciBFA / Skylar Searing
Björgvin and Maria van Vlodrop at The Baker House 1650 reception
Björgvin, Maria van VlodropBFA / Skylar Searing

About Antonella Bertello

Antonella Bertello is the proprietor of The Baker House 1650, the award-winning boutique hotel and bed-and-breakfast in East Hampton, NY, and a seasoned real estate entrepreneur. A licensed real estate agent with the Corcoran Group, she is a member of Corcoran's Multi-Million Dollar Club and President's Council, working across the New York City, Hamptons and Miami markets. Born in Lima, Peru, Bertello earned a degree in economics, management and finance from Babson College and is fluent in English and Spanish, with conversational French and Italian. Her work has spanned the design, construction and interiors of award-winning projects in East Hampton, South Florida and Latin America.

Her latest family project is Marina Coast Peru, a forthcoming residential and recreational boating destination planned as the first world-class superyacht marina and residential development on the South Pacific Coast. Located in northern Peru, the project is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027 and is expected to include luxury accommodations, an inland marina for superyachts, a yacht club and a retail Marina Village. Bertello is also deeply involved in philanthropy and community life, regularly hosting and supporting events at The Baker House 1650 for causes tied to Peru, cancer research, the arts, Guild Hall, the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) and Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF). She serves as a Hamptons ambassador for Mission Huascarán, a Peruvian nonprofit supporting rural communities through its Knitting Hope program, and is a board member of the East Hampton Village Foundation and the Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce.

Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, at the reception
Antonella BertelloBFA / Skylar Searing

About The Baker House 1650

Nestled in the beautiful, historic Village of East Hampton, NY, The Baker House 1650 is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor, with a balance of old-world charm and modern conveniences and amenities. For more information, visit bakerhouse1650.com.

Guests gathered at The Baker House 1650 during the Hamptons Film Festival reception
AtmosphereBFA / Skylar Searing

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