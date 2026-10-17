Casita Maria Fiesta! 2026 Gala Honors Hunt Slonem, Sonia Gutt de Haime and Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas at The Plaza

Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give." Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different nonprofits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women's rights, rights of underserved populations, health care and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows and podcasts and in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.