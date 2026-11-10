Chef Robyn Almodovar Brings aAO to Miami's Buena Vista This Winter

This winter, aAO (Against All Odds), pronounced aye-ooo, opens in Miami's Buena Vista neighborhood at 4204 NW Second Avenue. The neighborhood restaurant is the first full-service venture from nationally recognized chef, entrepreneur and television personality Robyn Almodovar, bringing together the dishes that have defined her career and the culinary influences of South Florida.
"Buena Vista has a strong neighborhood identity while still being connected to the energy of Miami. That felt right for aAO," said Almodovar. "I envision a Brooklyn neo-soul-inspired restaurant where people can gather, feel at home and connect over food. The menu is personal, and so is the name. aAO reflects my journey and celebrates the hustlers, go-getters and people who keep pushing forward."
The 4,400-square-foot indoor dining room will seat 122 guests, with a bar and lounge for more than 30, including 15 bar stools and couch seating for cocktails, bites and conversation. Designer Michael Tronn developed the interiors as "atmospheres," each with its own material expression and character, connected by a shared design language.
Tronn worked with Almodovar and aAO Co-Founder Austin Gaines on the spaces. Wood, concrete and leather anchor the design, complemented by geometric woodwork, caramel and black leather upholstery, reflective accents and layered lighting. Three arched portals showcase curated artwork, and a 10-seat chef's table sits against a gallery wall of family portraits honoring the people who helped bring aAO to life.
Outside, a 1,200-square-foot, 40-seat courtyard offers alfresco dining beneath the trees, with string lights after sunset. The garden sets graffiti-covered concrete and natural wood against tropical greenery and atmospheric lighting.
The menu traces the influences and experiences that shaped Almodovar's cooking. Signature dishes include Beef Wellington, a nod to her time on Hell's Kitchen, alongside new creations such as grilled octopus with smoked bravas sauce. Weekly programming includes happy hour and Industry Night, an evening dedicated to Miami's hospitality professionals.
As Co-Owner, Founder and Executive Chef, Almodovar brings more than two decades of culinary experience. Her food truck and catering company, Palate Party, was South Florida's first female-owned, non-dessert food truck and earned Miami New Times' Best Food Truck honors in 2013. She has served as executive chef at the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, and her television career includes wins on Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen, a finalist finish on Hell's Kitchen and an appearance on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.
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