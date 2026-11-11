Area 31 Reopens Atop Kimpton EPIC Hotel With a New Look and a Seafood-Driven Menu

Area 31, the restaurant on the 16th floor of Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Downtown Miami, has reopened after a comprehensive renovation. The room keeps its panoramic views across Biscayne Bay, the Miami River, Brickell and the Downtown skyline, and returns with a redesigned space, a new culinary vision and a mixology-driven bar program.
The name nods to one of the world's designated sustainable fishing regions, and the kitchen's philosophy rests on responsibly sourced seafood, seasonal Florida ingredients and Mediterranean influences. A grand reopening celebration is set for Thursday, November 12.
RoseBernard Studio guided the redesign with a concept called Illuminate: The Fusion of Architecture and Nature, balancing Miami's bold architectural forms with the softness of the sea and tropical landscape. Richly veined stone, organic forms, sculptural wall treatments and greenery soften the room's clean lines, while layered lighting adds movement.
The interiors open onto the restaurant's expansive outdoor terrace, keeping the horizon at the center of the experience from daylight through sunset and after dark.
Executive Chef Alvaro Rayón de Jaime draws on his Spanish heritage for a philosophy of simplicity and restraint. The menu opens with an Ossetra caviar bite and scallop crudo, continues with the Florida catch of the day, a Spanish-inspired Arroz de Pulpo, Australian Wagyu and the signature Snow Crab Fried Rice, and closes with Basque cheesecake or a tableside ice cream sundae. Breakfast and a weekend brunch round out the day.
"Miami's relationship with the water gives us an extraordinary starting point," said Rayón de Jaime. "We begin with exceptional seafood and seasonal Florida ingredients, then treat them with restraint in order to allow their freshness and character to remain at the center of the plate."
Lead Bartender Eric Vargas built the cocktail program around fermentation, clarification, milk-washing and oleo, with rare spirits, distinctive liqueurs and zero-proof options. Look for the Pêche de Vigne, a grapefruit and aloe vera sour, a milk-washed clarified tequila and mezcal cocktail and a house-fermented tepache. In the evening, DJs, percussionists and intimate vocal performances set a Mediterranean mood.
"We wanted to preserve the incredible setting and connection to the city that guests know and love, while creating an experience that feels fresh and reflective of Miami today," said Clement Durand, Director of Food and Beverage at Kimpton EPIC Hotel.
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