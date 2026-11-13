Alan Leibman Named CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

"The Ritz-Carlton has built an extraordinary legacy by continually evolving what luxury hospitality can mean, and we are carrying that vision forward at sea," said Jim Murren, executive chairman of the company's board of directors. He said Leibman "brings decades of global hospitality experience and a genuine understanding of our business," and that with Ferreira's commercial strength and her relationships across the luxury travel community, "we have the leadership to build on our momentum and help define the next chapter of The Ritz-Carlton legacy."