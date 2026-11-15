The Kessler Collection Reimagines St. Augustine's Casa Monica as a Grand Bohemian

One of St. Augustine's best-known hotels has a new name and a new look. The Kessler Collection has introduced the reimagined Casa Monica Resort & Spa as Grand Bohemian Casa Monica, St. Augustine, and the 137-room landmark is welcoming guests after a renovation that honors its Spanish and Moorish Revival architecture.
"Our guests want more than a beautiful room. They want luxury, discovery and a genuine connection to the destination, and that's what guided this transformation," said Mark Kessler, president and chief operating officer of The Kessler Collection.
Boston architect Franklin W. Smith built Casa Monica in 1888. Railroad pioneer and Standard Oil co-founder Henry Flagler later acquired it and renamed it the Cordova Hotel. After the Great Depression the building served for decades as a county courthouse, until Kessler Collection chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler restored it in the 1990s and revived the Casa Monica name. In 2010 it became the first hotel to join Marriott's Autograph Collection.
Kessler Collection Design Studio creative director Diana Kessler and the in-house design team looked to the architecture and craft of Morocco and Southern Spain for the new interiors. Peacock blues and jewel-toned greens are layered with warm woods, antique brass, intricate marquetry and custom textiles. Sculptural headboards reinterpret traditional arches, embroidered sheers filter the Florida light through Moorish-inspired patterns, and corridor carpets reference Spanish tilework. An earlier refresh of the public spaces introduced Moroccan tile, lighting and woodwork, along with gold-leaf artistry by Sarah Pelfrey and Tina Davis.
"It should feel elevated and beautiful, but never predictable, with something more to uncover," said Diana Kessler.
Continuing the brand's long relationship with French-Canadian artist Jean-Claude Roy, 14 original works were commissioned for the guestrooms. The paintings draw on the landscapes, architecture, colors and culture of Morocco.
The centerpiece of the transformation is Soltana Pool Lounge, finished in vibrant green and sun-washed terracotta. A new poolside bar is clad in handcrafted emerald Moroccan zellige tile and lit by Moroccan brass fixtures. The menu blends Mediterranean flavors with Florida ingredients, from Moroccan hummus with roasted garlic and lemon to Florida fish tacos with chipotle crema and mango pico. Cocktails such as the Marrakesh Limonana and Mandarin Mirage bring mint and citrus to the pool deck. The adjoining Soltana Pavilion hosts weddings and celebrations, and the rebranded The Spa at Grand Bohemian offers personalized treatments.
Grand Bohemian Casa Monica is at 95 Cordova Street in St. Augustine's historic district, within walking distance of the Lightner Museum, Flagler College and Castillo de San Marcos. Amenities include Cordova Coastal Chophouse & Bar, the Grand Bohemian Art Gallery, beach concierge services and access to Palencia Golf Club. Learn more at casamonica.com.
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