The Kessler Collection Reimagines St. Augustine's Casa Monica as a Grand Bohemian

One of St. Augustine's best-known hotels has a new name and a new look. The Kessler Collection has introduced the reimagined Casa Monica Resort & Spa as Grand Bohemian Casa Monica, St. Augustine, and the 137-room landmark is welcoming guests after a renovation that honors its Spanish and Moorish Revival architecture.

"Our guests want more than a beautiful room. They want luxury, discovery and a genuine connection to the destination, and that's what guided this transformation," said Mark Kessler, president and chief operating officer of The Kessler Collection.