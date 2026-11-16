At a Glance
Louis Vuitton has won the "Artistic Crafts" category prize at the 26th Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. The award went to the Tambour Arty Automata, a watch that combines a horological automaton with Grand Feu enamel. It was presented at the awards ceremony in Geneva on November 7, 2026.
For anyone following the House's watchmaking, the prize lands on a piece Louis Vuitton places among its most daring Haute Horlogerie creations. It is a decorative watch first. It is also a mechanical one, with seven separate animations on a single dial.
The design draws on the many artistic collaborations Louis Vuitton has undertaken. The House describes the dial as bold, with a lively interplay between form and perspective meant to evoke spring. Inside the 42-mm white gold case, 20 miniature elements are arranged across four levels. That layering is what gives the dial its depth.
Pastel swirls form the backdrop of the handcrafted dial. The hours and minutes are read on a subdial finished in the warmest shades of the color spectrum.
Four Monogram flowers are scattered across the dial, each with a diamond-set pistil. Their colors blend in a gradient inspired by the sun-dye techniques of the 1970s.
Everything starts at 8 o'clock. A pusher on the case at that position wakes the dial, and Louis Vuitton frames the moment as an invitation to share a horological reverie. The four Monogram flowers spin on their mounts and throw off flashes from their diamonds. Each one turns in its own direction, which the House describes as a natural chaos. An eye with a piercing blue iris turns at a precisely measured speed, scanning its surroundings.
In all, seven independent but closely linked animations run on the dial: the four flowers, a flickering heart, the eye, and the word "LOVE" changing into "MOVE." The House reads that last change as a call to action.
The watch runs on the LFT AU05.01, an in-house automatic caliber developed and manufactured by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.
Several artisanal techniques went into the watch, each executed with great care. The primary one is champlevé enamel. It is a multi-step process, and a flawless finish takes years of experience to achieve.
The gem-setting comes last. Beyond the diamonds on the dial, the bezel of the 42-mm white gold Tambour case is set from end to end with a rainbow of baguette-cut sapphires and rubies, complementing the enamel colors. The baguette cut lets the colored stones show at their best without drawing attention away from the dial.
Louis Vuitton presents the Tambour Arty Automata as a celebration of Monogram Flower Power, an explosion of pop color in a rainbow of love in motion. The House counts it among the boldest Haute Horlogerie pieces it has made.
In Geneva, that ambition took the Artistic Crafts prize.
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