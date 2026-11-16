Everything starts at 8 o'clock. A pusher on the case at that position wakes the dial, and Louis Vuitton frames the moment as an invitation to share a horological reverie. The four Monogram flowers spin on their mounts and throw off flashes from their diamonds. Each one turns in its own direction, which the House describes as a natural chaos. An eye with a piercing blue iris turns at a precisely measured speed, scanning its surroundings.