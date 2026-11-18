Cactus Club Cafe, the Vancouver-based restaurant group that opened in Downtown Miami in February 2026, has confirmed its second Miami restaurant. Cactus South Beach will open in 2027 at 850 Commerce Street in South of Fifth, the former Planta space, alongside a new flagship in Houston's Uptown.
The two openings follow the brand's debuts in Boston's Back Bay and Downtown Miami, marking its entry into Texas and its second restaurant in Miami.
Cactus South Beach will transform the heritage location into a space of nearly 9,000 square feet seating more than 200 guests across a lounge, dining room, mezzanine and patio. Highlights include a floor-to-ceiling backlit wine display and a gallery-like layout anchored by artwork from Daniel Mazzone and Giovanni DeCunto.
Both new locations are designed by Jeffrey Beers International, with architecture by Bergmeyer Architecture and lighting design by Think L and Ian Marsh Lighting. The chef-driven menu is led by Executive Chef Greg McCallum and the brand's Test Kitchen team.
The Houston Uptown restaurant will span two levels, nearly 12,900 square feet and 345 seats, making it Cactus Club's largest U.S. location. Hiring for Houston begins with a local hiring fair on December 1 and 2.
"Joining our team in Houston or Miami is an exciting opportunity for ambitious hospitality professionals," said Andrew Latchford, President of Cactus Club Cafe. "As we expand into these new markets, we remain committed to what defines Cactus Club Cafe: food people love, a consistently great dining experience, and a vibrant atmosphere."
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