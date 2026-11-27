Ludico opened on November 24, 2026, at 339 Greenwich Street in Tribeca's Bazzini Building.
It is the first original restaurant from Tribeca Hospitality Group, the team behind Beefbar New York.
Executive Chef Nelson Gonzalez cooks across Spain, Italy and France on a 178-seat, 11,750-square-foot floor plan.
Rockwell Group designed the restaurant, built around a Wine Room with floor-to-ceiling shelving.
Ludico opened in Tribeca on November 24 in the Bazzini Building at 339 Greenwich Street. It is the first original concept from Tribeca Hospitality Group, the team that brought Beefbar to New York. The 178-seat restaurant draws on Spain, Italy and France, and takes over the former Sarabeth's space.
The six-story building was completed in 1900 as a warehouse in Tribeca's Egg and Butter District. It later housed the A.L. Bazzini Company's nut-roasting facility and gourmet grocery shop.
Ludico occupies 11,750 square feet. The name means "playful" in Italian.
"Ludico represents an exciting new chapter for Tribeca Hospitality Group as our first original concept," said Aqib Rahman, CEO of Tribeca Hospitality Group. "We've created a restaurant that celebrates the traditions of European dining while embracing the energy and creativity of New York City. Tribeca has become home for us, and we're thrilled to introduce a restaurant that we hope becomes part of the community for years to come."
Executive Chef Nelson Gonzalez has spent more than a decade in Michelin-starred kitchens in New York City and Hong Kong, including Carbone, Kinship and Chef Michael White's Al Molo. He draws on his Spanish upbringing, European training and travels.
Nearly everything is made in house, from the daily bread service to the pastas. The menu includes Wagyu Carpaccio, Black Bass and Jurgielewicz Duck. Two pinsas anchor it: one with Wagyu bresaola, and a Truffle pinsa with maitake mushrooms, black truffle and crème fraîche. The menu will change through the year with the produce.
"Opening Ludico gives me the opportunity to tell my story through food," said Gonzalez. "I've always been inspired by the ingredients and flavors I've encountered throughout my travels, and this menu gives me the freedom to bring those influences into familiar dishes in unexpected ways. For me, the most exciting part is taking something people know and love, and giving it a fresh perspective."
Beverage Director Robert Giles ran Beefbar's cocktail program for the past two years. At Ludico, his cocktails include the Fire Escape Smash, Tuscan Leather and Ludico Limonata.
The bar makes its own Bianco, Dry and Sweet vermouth blends and seasonal limoncellos. It also pours large-format freezer-door martinis. The wine list is Mediterranean-focused, with coastal producers and benchmark European labels.
Rockwell Group designed the restaurant. The building is an example of Renaissance and Romanesque Revival architecture, with a buff-colored brick facade and brownstone detailing. Inside, the original details sit alongside art from the Rahman family's gallery.
The Wine Room is the center of the restaurant. Floor-to-ceiling shelves hold the collection. A custom sommelier table, made of wood finished to look like stone with leather detailing, sits under a high-gloss lacquer ceiling in ochre.
Ludico is open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., at 339 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013. Reservations are on SevenRooms and DoorDash.
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