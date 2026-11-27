Pura Vida Miami opened its first fully kosher-certified cafe on Miami Beach's 41st Street on November 19, 2026.
The Orthodox Rabbinical Board certifies the cafe under Cholov Yisroel dairy standards.
Artist Robyn Blair's work runs through the interiors and onto custom cups.
Pura Vida Miami opened its first fully kosher-certified cafe on November 19, on Miami Beach's 41st Street. The Miami-born brand now has more than 50 locations across six states. This is the first kosher location in that portfolio, certified by the Orthodox Rabbinical Board of Broward and Palm Beach Counties under Cholov Yisroel dairy standards.
To meet kosher requirements, the menu centers on fish, dairy, eggs and plant-based dishes in place of the brand's usual meat. The kitchen runs under dedicated procedures with daily on-site oversight. Everything is prepared without seed oils.
New dishes include the 41st Street Tuna Sandwich on a toasted bagel, a Chipotle Egg Sandwich on a sesame bagel and an Herb Halloumi Bowl with quinoa and green tahini.
Artist and illustrator Robyn Blair's work appears throughout the cafe and on custom cups. A limited Strawberry Confetti x Robyn Blair frozen yogurt is sold only at this location through November 30.
"Opening our first kosher-certified cafe is an opportunity to better serve the Jewish community and our surrounding neighbors, while making the Pura Vida experience more accessible to those who may not have been able to enjoy it before," said Omer Horev, co-founder and CEO.
The cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. It closes on Saturdays and select Jewish holidays.
Omer and Jennifer Horev founded Pura Vida Miami in 2012 with a single Miami Beach cafe. The brand is on Instagram at @PuraVidaMiami.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.